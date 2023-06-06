General Motors is gearing up to bring its 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV to market this fall 2023. While the company hasn't yet shared anything official, images have surfaced online showing the compact electric crossover coming off GM's assembly line in Mexico.

It's been a long time coming, but GM has been touting vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox EV for years. It will be an affordable EV for the masses with a starting price as low as $30,000, but don't expect that starting price to be $30,000 this fall. GM CEO Mary Barra recently said it may be the end of the decade before $30,000 EVs become a reality due to cost.

GM also plans to launch a slightly larger Chevrolet Blazer EV alongside the Equinox EV. There are many other vehicles yet to come, including a Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup truck, and eventually, electric sports cars.

As GM works on its EV goals, it has focused only on expensive models for its next-gen launches, including the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. However, it did redesign the well-priced Bolt EV and bring a companion crossover to market to sell alongside it: the Bolt EUV. Sadly, production on both affordable GM EVs will come to an end this year to make way for Equinox EV sales and other electric models.

There's a chance the production that was witnessed in Mexico was just early trial production or among small batches of vehicles being produced for final testing and assembly line configuration. If the vehicles are part of GM's captured test fleet, they can use them as test models now but still sell them later.

The 2024 Equinox EV wasn't supposed to go into production until later this year, yet local sources say about 100 copies of both the Equinox and the Blazer EV are coming off the line to go out for export.

"Equinox EV production began at GM's Ramos Arizpe plant, alongside the Honda Prologue in the same complex in #Coahuila ... The first 100 electric Equinoxes are already here... #Saltillo #Torreon #Monterrey@Lonso0"

The 2024 Equinox EV will have DC fast-charging capability as standard and up to 300 miles of driving range. GM says it will also have a whole host of the latest technology and safety features. It has two rows, seating for five, and a maximum cargo volume of 57 cubic feet.