The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV is the model that will sit below the sporty looking Blazer EV in the Chevy lineup with which it shares its Ultium platform. With a starting price of around $30,000, it will be considerably cheaper than its bigger brother, which is expected to start from $45,000, and it also addresses those who want a more SUV-like vehicle rather than the Blazer’s wide, low-slung body that seems to polarize opinions.

Chevrolet had already shown the Equinox EV before today on several occasions, but now the automaker has shared more photos and added details regarding its spec, trim structure and charging capability. The vehicle will come as standard with a single-motor front-wheel drive setup pushing 210 horsepower and 242 pound-feet of torque, while the dual-motor all-wheel drive eAWD variant will push that to 290 horsepower and 346 pound-feet.

The automaker has not revealed the specifics of the battery pack, but it does say the Equinox EV will charge at 11.5 kW as standard on AC, or you will be able to upgrade it to 19.2 kW for the 3RS eAWD variant, which will increase the charging rate from 34 miles to 51 miles per hour. DC fast charging will be capped at 150 kW for all variants, and it should add up to 70 miles in 10 minutes, according to the manufacturer. GM will offer 8 years or up to a 100,000-mile warranty for the battery pack.

According to Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet,

Chevrolet is now positioned to offer a wide array of EVs. We know truck and SUV customers better than anyone and we’ve channeled that insight and experience into our new EVs. The Equinox EV is an EV for everyone. It’s an affordable game-changer, offering an uncompromising experience, with more features, that won’t change your daily routine — except that you will no longer have to stop at the gas station.

The range will kick off with the base 1LT trim level that will get manually-adjustable front seats, the smaller 11-inch infotainment screen and 19-inch alloy wheels. Move up to 2LT and it adds an electric driver’s seat, heated front seats, the front LED light bar, roof rails and it also makes several options available, like the larger 17.7-inch central infotainment display.

Next up is 2RS which adds a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, 20-inch alloy wheels, and you can specify it with Super Cruise or a contrasting roof. 3LT makes the front passenger’s seat electric, it adds ventilation to the front seats, dual-zone climate control, it comes with the larger screen as standard and the wheels grow to 21-inch.

The top trim level is 3RS which gets most of the available equipment as standard, although you still have to pay extra for adaptive cruise control, the upgraded 19.2 kW charging, a power hatch in the rear, the premium Bose audio system or the panoramic sunroof. Pricing has yet to be announced, but since the base vehicle will cost around $30,000, the top of the range model will probably be over $50,000 with the dual-motor and more of the options selected.