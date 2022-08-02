Rumors that General Motors is going to launch a Camaro-badged electric sedan have been around for months, but a new article says they are flat out wrong. It also says there won’t be an electric C8 Corvette, contradicting a different set of rumors, but that the C9 model to follow may be a full BEV.

Muscle Cars & Trucks says there is little hope that an electric Camaro sedan will be made, but that the chances are much more in favor of a similar vehicle bearing a Corvette badge. This Porsche Taycan fighter could arrive by 2025 when GM would also launch Corvette-badged SUV to take the fight to the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Both would be built on a variation of the platform that debuted in the new Chevrolet Blazer EV, but that given its flexibility and modularity, it could be adapted for these two uses. And there are certainly arguments to support this theory, namely the fact that GM has said it wants to expand use of the Corvette name, essentially turning it into a fully-fledged sub-brand.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Spy Shots

18 Photos

When we first heard about this in 2021, it was also associated with news that the electric ‘Vette SUV was also on the way, but no sedan was mentioned. And while a Corvette sub-brand would definitely need a competent SUV, it would also need a sporty sedan to be taken seriously.

If this rumor is true, then Corvette would have these two fully-electric models by 2025, with a C9 electric sports car coming once the current C8 (pictured as a camouflaged prototype above) is phased out.

We had previously heard that GM was testing out multiple designs designed to wear a Corvette badge and that it had not yet decided the brand’s future. Back in 2019, Bob Lutz, the former General Motors exec, told Automotive News that