We’ve known for months that General Motors was working on a hybrid version of the Chevrolet Corvette, but now we have official confirmation not only that the model is being developed, but also when it will be launched. GM just released a short teaser video showing the all-wheel drive hybrid Corvette launching in slow motion on snow, confirming it will arrive early in 2023.

Older rumors suggested that it could be a plug-in hybrid with as much as 1,000 horsepower. Chevrolet didn't go into detail about either of these points, so we'll have to wait for future updates. Take the report about its power with a grain of salt, though, as it's more likely to produce around 650 horsepower, a bit less than the ZR1 revealed last year.

The electrified powertrain reportedly won’t give up on the 6.2-liter V8 engine, which should still power the rear wheels. One electric motor will provide power to the front wheels, which means that in pure EV mode, the Corvette hybrid will be front-wheel drive.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Spy Shots

18 Photos

Electric range is not expected to be especially high for the E-Ray, even if the model turns out to be a plug-in hybrid. The battery won’t be very big, as is the case with electrified sports cars. For reference, the 818 horsepower Ferrari 296 GTB PHEV that costs many times more than a Corvette has a 7.45 kWh battery pack that takes it just 16 miles (25 km) on one charge.

It would make sense to make it a plug-in, though, in order to make it more attractive in Europe where some city centers are nowadays closed to anything but plug-ins. Having a powered front axle would also make it a better pick for people living in colder climates - this Corvette variant could be a hit in EV-friendly Norway...

There’s no information on pricing right now, but we have heard that it is expected to start from under $100,000; the base C7 Stingray has an MSRP of $60,900, the Z06 is expected to start around $90,000, while the ZR1 revealed last year will cost from around $120,000; the hybrid would slot right in between the Z06 and ZR1 if the rumor about the price turns out true.