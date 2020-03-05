General Motors may have let slip a little teaser image of a future Chevy Camaro electric car at the automaker's recent EV Day event. Check out the image above from GM's EV Day video and compare it to the current Camaro below.

At GM's EV Day event, the automaker revealed plans for several new crossover EVs, including a couple from Buick and at least two from Chevrolet.

General Motors discussed plans to launch tons of other future electric vehicles, including a Hummer electric pickup truck, Hummer electric SUV, new Chevy Bolt and Bolt crossover, a few Cadillacs, including a large electric SUV and more. Yesterday was a day filled with EV news from GM, but there's still more to report on.

Like this potential spotting of an electric Camaro. From the side view, it surely resembles the gas Camaro we're all familiar with. Furthermore, GM even previously made its own electric Camaro. It's called the Chevrolet eCOPO Camaro and it's absolutely insane. It boasts some 780 horsepower and 780 pound-feet of torque and can easily run a 9-second quarter-mile.

Sadly, GM decided to sell the eCOPO Camaro at auction, but that doesn't mean GM won't resurrect it in some form in the future. There's even been suggestions that an electric Camaro would be more of a crossover, something like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, for example.

So, what do you think? Was GM hinting at a future all-electric Camaro or is this an entirely different vehicle or just coincidence? Let us know your take in comments below.