The new 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance will have slightly more driving range than initially anticipated, joining the 300-mile club.

Tesla updated the model website, indicating that the EPA Combined range will be 303 miles. That's an increase of 7 miles compared to 296 miles expected at launch in April.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model 3 Performance gets more range The new 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance is a strong contender, combining exceptional acceleration with a high EPA range. Meanwhile, the price is substantially reduced by the $7,500 federal tax credit that other performance models don't get.

According to Tesla, the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD is rated at 341 miles (the EPA's website shows 342 miles). However, this version has 18-inch wheels, while the Performance one—besides a performance-oriented powertrain and components—is equipped with 20-inch wheels. The difference between the two is almost 40 miles.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD is rated at 272 miles of EPA range.

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in RWD 272 mi 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in RWD 248 mi* 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in AWD 342 mi 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 305 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance LR AWD 20-in AWD 303 mi* 2.9* 163

*Range according to Tesla's website; acceleration with rollout subtracted **Tesla's website says that the Long Range AWD 18-in has 341 miles of range, compared to 342 according to EPA's website

Customers can select their priorities—higher range and a lower price, or better performance. The Tesla Model 3 Performance starts at $54,990 plus a $1,640 destination charge after the two recent price hikes. However, there is a catch. The top-of-the-line Performance version of the Model 3 is qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit. This means that the effective purchase cost of the regular version and the Performance version are comparable.

All versions should benefit from the incentive when leasing, and this is probably the only rational move when selecting the RWD or Long Range AWD versions.

Pricing

Speaking of pricing, today Tesla reduced the prices of the optional 19-inch wheels by $500, from $1,500 to $1,000. This should help with the company's competitive position a bit, but it can hardly compensate for the lack of a $7,500 federal tax credit.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in $39,990 +$1,640 N/A $41,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in $47,740 +$1,640 N/A $49,380 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in $48,740 +$1,640 N/A $50,380 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance LR AWD 20-in $54,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $49,130

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** The $7,500 federal tax credit might be available through leasing to all models and versions.