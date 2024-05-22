The all-electric range and energy consumption ratings for the 2024 Lexus RZ family were recently listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website, and that brings some nice surprises with regard to the car's overall efficiency. And it now turns out the RZ has one of the most outstanding efficiency ratings we have ever seen.

First, let's take this opportunity to give a brief overview of the Lexus RZ lineup and discuss the exceptionally good result of one of the model's configurations.

In 2023, there was only one Lexus RZ: the 450e version with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain (150-kW front and 80-kW rear motor) and a 71.4-kilowatt-hour battery from Prime Planet Energy & Solutions (PPES). It was rated at 220 miles of EPA Combined range (196 miles when equipped with optional 20-inch wheels) and these numbers remain unchanged in 2024.

Now, the family has added the all-new Lexus RZ 300e. That car has a slightly larger 72.8-kWh battery with lithium-ion cells from CATL for use with a single-motor, front-wheel drive powertrain (150 kW). Its range is 266 miles when equipped with 18-inch wheels and 224 miles with 20-inch wheels.

RZ 300e 18-inch: 266 miles

RZ 300e 20-inch: 224 miles

[42 miles or 15.8% less compared to 18-inch]

[42 miles or 15.8% less compared to 18-inch] RZ 450e 18-inch: 220 miles

[46 miles or 17.3% less compared to 300e 18-inch]

[46 miles or 17.3% less compared to 300e 18-inch] RZ 450e 20-inch: 196 miles

[24 miles or 10.9% less compared to 18-inch]

[28 miles or 12.5% less compared to 300e 20-inch]

The range numbers are pretty interesting. First, the differences between 18- and 20-inch wheels are higher than we usually see. It's a 10.9% difference in the case of the RZ 450e and 15.8% in the case of the RZ 300e. Additionally, we don't fully understand why the switch to 20-inch wheels cuts range a little more in the RZ 300e version than in the RZ 450e.

Another unusual result: the RZ 450e has a 17.3% lower range than the RZ 300e with the same 18-inch wheels. The difference is only 12.5% when 20-inch wheel versions are compared.

Energy consumption, including charging losses, of the Lexus RZ 300e with 18-inch wheels is estimated at 125 MPGe or about 270 watt-hours per mile (3.7 miles per kWh.)

That's one of the best results ever recorded—it's better than the Toyota bZ4X FWD with 18-inch wheels at 119 MPGe, or 3.5 miles per kWh. It even beats the Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD (with 19-inch wheels) at 117 MPGe or 3.5 miles per kWh.

However, once you switch to 20-inch wheels, the energy consumption surges by almost one-fifth (19%) to 105 MPGe or 3.1 miles per kWh. It's unusual and surprising.

A real-world test would be needed to see whether there is some magic efficiency boost in the entry-level version of the Japanese premium EV.

2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 18-in

EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

Combined

City

Highway 266 miles (428 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 125 MPGe: 270 Wh/mi or 3.7 miles/kWh

137 MPGe: 246 Wh/mi or 4.1 miles/kWh

112 MPGe: 301 Wh/mi or 3.3 miles/kWh

2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium/Luxury FWD 20-in

EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

Combined

City

Highway 224 miles (360 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 105 MPGe: 321 Wh/mi or 3.1 miles/kWh

114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-in

EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

Combined

City

Highway 220 miles (354 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

115 MPGe: 293 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

98 MPGe: 344 Wh/mi or 2.9 miles/kWh

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium/Luxury AWD 20-in

EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

Combined

City

Highway 196 miles (315 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi or 2.8 miles/kWh

102 MPGe: 330 Wh/mi or 3.0 miles/kWh

87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

Let's note that the highway MPGe ratings are lower in all cases than the combined values. We estimate the EPA Highway range might be 15-30 miles (or up to 8-10%) lower. However, this is only a rough estimate because the MPGe number includes charging losses (calculation using a simple proportion is incorrect).

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 18-in FWD 72.8 266 mi 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 20-in FWD 72.8 224 mi 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Luxury FWD 20-in FWD 72.8 224 mi 2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-in AWD 71.4 220 mi 5.0 2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-in AWD 71.4 196 mi 5.0 2024 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury AWD 20-in AWD 71.4 196 mi 5.0

Pricing

The Lexus RZ 300e starts at an MSRP of $54,000 plus a $1,150 destination charge. Because the model is imported, there is no $7,500 federal tax credit, although leasing might make the incentive available.

We also noticed that the 20-inch wheels are a no-cost option in the Premium trim.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 18-in $54,000 +$1,150 N/A $55,150 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Premium FWD 20-in $54,000 +$1,150 N/A $55,150 2024 Lexus RZ 300e Luxury FWD 20-in $59,730 +$1,150 N/A $60,880 2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 18-in $58,700 +$1,150 N/A $59,850 2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium AWD 20-in $58,700 +$1,150 N/A $59,850 2024 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury AWD 20-in $64,430 +$1,150 N/A $65,580