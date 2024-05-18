The new 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance is gradually getting more expensive, which means that it was smart to place an order early in April when the latest version was launched.

According to Tesla's U.S. website, the top-of-the-line version of the Model 3 now starts at $54,990—plus $1,640 in obligatory fees. It's $1,000 more than on April 29 and $2,000 more than initially.

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model 3 Performance price hikes An increase in price suggests that Tesla noted a decent market response and demand exceeds supply. However, there is not much space for a price increase if the model is expected to qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit.

The price cap for the $7,500 federal tax credit in the case of cars is $55,000 (trucks and SUVs can go up to $80,000). It means that the Tesla Model 3 Performance is already maxed out.

Tesla appears to be not only aware of this but actively tweaks the prices of the popular options. For example, the Black and the While interior options are now free (it was $1,500 initially in April), to not exceed the price cap.

Meanwhile, in the case of the Model 3 RWD and Long Range AWD, the Black and White interior option costs $2,000 ($500 more than before).

Gallery: Tesla Model 3 Performance 2024

78 Photos

We guess that the Tesla Model 3 Performance has relatively strong demand, which allows Tesla to increase its pricing.

One of the indirect signs of that is the estimated delivery time of July 2024, compared to June 2024 previously. For reference, the Model 3 RWD and Long Range AWD can be delivered in May-June. These two versions do not qualify for the tax credit.

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in $40,490 +$1,640 N/A $42,130 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in $47,740 +$1,640 N/A $49,380 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in $49,240 +$1,640 N/A $50,880 2024 Tesla Model 3 Performance LR AWD 20-in $54,990 +$1,640 $7,500 $49,130

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

** The $7,500 federal tax credit might be available through leasing to all models and versions.