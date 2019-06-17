One of the latest change in the constantly changing Tesla offer is reportedly the discontinuation of the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version of the Model 3.

The Long-Range RWD was the first version of the Model 3, introduced in mid-2017. In recent months, Tesla removed the LR RWD and Standard Range RWD from the online design studio, offering the two only through direct call or a visit in the store.

Now, it seems that LR RWD Model 3 will not be available anymore - at least temporarily - probably to simplify the production process.

The news comes from customers, via Jeremy Judkins' video, who received info about the halt of LR RWD production at the Tesla plant.

"The BEST Tesla Model 3 was discontinued. You can't even order it off menu any more. I'm so glad I picked mine up before this happened!"

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive was one of the best value propositions on the market because it offered 325 miles (523 km) of EPA range, while the 0-60 mph acceleration of 4.9 seconds was not far from the AWD version (4.4 seconds).

It's a shame for price-sensitive Tesla customers who wanted long range, but not necessarily the top performance.

On the other hand, Tesla probably didn't produce a lot of those and the AWD version will be sold at a higher margin we guess. The streamlining of production at a busy Tesla Factory is also a likely reason.