Aiways becomes the latest Chinese EV startup to send electric cars to the European Union.
Chinese startup Aiways just sent the first batch of 500 all-electric U5 to Europe. The cars should arrive at the French island of Corsica in July where they will be used by the rental car company Filippi Auto (operators of Hertz Corsica).
It's great to see that residents and tourists will be able to experience electric drive and hopefully more fleets will decide to switch to EVs.
"With this shipment, AIWAYS becomes the first Chinese startup to deliver EVs to the European Union (EU), at a time when EU countries are ramping up investment in smart, zero emission transportation and build a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."
According to Aiways, its manufacturing plant in Shangrao, China has the capability of producing up to 150,000 EVs annually.
The U5 is available only for short- and long-term lease (at least initially) through a direct-to-customer sales model in Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.
Aiways U5 specs (2021 European version):
- more than 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range
- 63 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)
- battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg
- 140 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm
- DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes and 20-80% in 40 minutes
- AC normal charging: 20-100% in 8 hours (using 6.6 kW on-board charger)
- curb weight of 1,700-1,750 kg
- 4,680mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,684mm in height, a long wheelbase of 2,800mm
- drag coefficient of 0.29
- boot capacity of 1543 liters
Aiways U5 specs (China):
- 503 km (312.6 miles) of NEDC range
- 65 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)
- battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg
- 125 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes
A few more videos about the Aiways:
The EV platform was envisioned for more than 15 different models/configurations:
AIWAYS STARTS SHIPPING FIRST CARS OVERSEAS
Alexander Klose, Executive VP Overseas Operation at AIWAYS, comments: “We have been encouraged by recent moves from European leaders, such as those from the French government and others, to invest in and grow the EV market. During our record-breaking EV prototype drive last year, we learnt that European car buyers are looking for more practical zero emission choices. We are proud to be part of this movement and increase access to EVs for consumers.”
During its epic 15,022 kilometer, 53-day EV road trip from Xi’an to Frankfurt in 2019, an engineering team in two AIWAYS U5 prototypes passed through more than a dozen European countries. During the journey the cars were showcased to numerous partners and suppliers, such as Grupo Antolin in Besançon, attracting widespread praise for their quality and performance. Now, with the delivery of 500 AIWAYS U5 models to Corsica, the new brand has returned to Europe and is here to stay.
In celebration of AIWAYS’ first overseas shipment, the company held a special ceremony in Shangrao, where AIWAYS has the current capability to build 150,000 vehicles per annum under the brand’s intelligent manufacturing ethos. AIWAYS executives and employees were joined by representatives from the Chinese government and automotive industry.