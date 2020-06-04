Chinese startup Aiways just sent the first batch of 500 all-electric U5 to Europe. The cars should arrive at the French island of Corsica in July where they will be used by the rental car company Filippi Auto (operators of Hertz Corsica).

It's great to see that residents and tourists will be able to experience electric drive and hopefully more fleets will decide to switch to EVs.

"With this shipment, AIWAYS becomes the first Chinese startup to deliver EVs to the European Union (EU), at a time when EU countries are ramping up investment in smart, zero emission transportation and build a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic."

According to Aiways, its manufacturing plant in Shangrao, China has the capability of producing up to 150,000 EVs annually.

Aiways U5

The U5 is available only for short- and long-term lease (at least initially) through a direct-to-customer sales model in Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.

Aiways U5

Aiways U5 specs (2021 European version):

more than 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 63 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)

battery (liquid-cooled) battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg

140 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm

and electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes and 20-80% in 40 minutes

AC normal charging: 20-100% in 8 hours (using 6.6 kW on-board charger)

curb weight of 1,700-1,750 kg

4,680mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,684mm in height, a long wheelbase of 2,800mm

drag coefficient of 0.29

boot capacity of 1543 liters

Aiways U5 specs (China):

503 km (312.6 miles) of NEDC range

65 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)

battery (liquid-cooled) battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg

125 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes

A few more videos about the Aiways:

The EV platform was envisioned for more than 15 different models/configurations: