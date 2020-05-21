Corsica might see the first high volume deployment of Aiways electric cars in Europe.
Aiways' first corporate customer in Europe, the rental car company Filippi Auto (operators of Hertz Corsica), intends to electrify 70% of its rental fleet by 2022 under a mission called ‘Electrify Corsica’.
The plan is to deploy "hundreds" of all-electric U5 in Corsica this summer. The volume sounds pretty high and would be great for the Chinese company as well as for the tourists visiting the French island of Corsica.
More details about the project will be announced in June, including the exact number of U5 vehicles as well as charging infrastructure plans.
Order books for private customers will be opened in June through a direct-to-customer sales model - initially only short- and long-term leasing.
The first set of markets include Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.
Gallery: Aiways U5
Aiways U5 specs (2021 European version):
- more than 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range;
- 63 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)
- battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg
- 140 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm
- DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes and 20-80% in 40 minutes
- AC normal charging: 20-100% in 8 hours (using 6.6 kW on-board charger)
- curb weight of 1,700-1,750 kg
- 4,680mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,684mm in height, a long wheelbase of 2,800mm
- drag coefficient of 0.29
- boot capacity of 1543 liters
Aiways U5 specs (China):
- 503 km (312.6 miles) of NEDC range
- 65 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)
- battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg
- 125 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes
AIWAYS joins Hertz in mission to ‘Electrify Corsica’
• Project will help reduce pollution and develop Corsica as a hub of e-mobility
• Hertz Corsica plans to make 70% of its rental fleet electric by 2022
Shanghai, 20 May – AIWAYS, the Shanghai-based personal mobility provider, has agreed to join rental car company Filippi Auto, operators of Hertz Corsica, in its mission to ‘electrify’ the island of Corsica. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup will provide hundreds of U5 all-electric SUVs to Filippi Auto this summer.
The new partnership is part of a wider mission to reduce pollution and develop Corsica as a hub of e-mobility, which involves Filippi Auto making 70% of its rental fleet emission-free by 2022. Further details of the ‘Electrify Corsica’ project will be announced in June – including the exact number of U5 vehicles to join the Filippi Auto fleet, as well as plans to rapidly build the island’s EV charging infrastructure.
Alexander Klose, Executive VP Overseas Operation at AIWAYS, commented: “This is the perfect way for AIWAYS to ‘arrive’ in Europe – on a mission to electrify and help preserve one of the region’s most beautiful island environments. It’s also a great opportunity for us to showcase the capabilities of the U5 to Corsica visitors from across Europe.”
Jean Noel Filippi, Management of Hertz Corsica, added: “We chose AIWAYS to be the first vehicle partner in the ‘Electrify Corsica’ project due to the quality and performance of the U5 all-electric SUV. We can’t wait to welcome tourists back to Corsica as travel restrictions ease, and what better way to enjoy our beautiful island than behind the wheel of such a capable zero-emission car.”
Filippi Auto represents AIWAYS’ first ‘customer’ in Europe, as it opened the order books to corporate buyers at the beginning of May. The company expects to start welcoming orders from private customers in June.