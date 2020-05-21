Aiways' first corporate customer in Europe, the rental car company Filippi Auto (operators of Hertz Corsica), intends to electrify 70% of its rental fleet by 2022 under a mission called ‘Electrify Corsica’.

The plan is to deploy "hundreds" of all-electric U5 in Corsica this summer. The volume sounds pretty high and would be great for the Chinese company as well as for the tourists visiting the French island of Corsica.

More details about the project will be announced in June, including the exact number of U5 vehicles as well as charging infrastructure plans.

Order books for private customers will be opened in June through a direct-to-customer sales model - initially only short- and long-term leasing.

The first set of markets include Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Switzerland.

Aiways U5 specs (2021 European version):

more than 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range;

of WLTP range; 63 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)

battery (liquid-cooled) battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg

140 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm

and electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes and 20-80% in 40 minutes

AC normal charging: 20-100% in 8 hours (using 6.6 kW on-board charger)

curb weight of 1,700-1,750 kg

4,680mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,684mm in height, a long wheelbase of 2,800mm

drag coefficient of 0.29

boot capacity of 1543 liters

Aiways U5 specs (China):