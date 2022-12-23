The upcoming Tesla Cybertruck and Roadster models are at the top of a rather interesting list – the most anticipated EVs by the global search volume.

UK-based leasing comparison platform LeaseFetcher gathered data from Google searches and came up with lists for multiple categories of electric vehicles, from most anticipated to most desired, both worldwide and in the United States.

The company’s study revealed that overall, at a global level, the yet-to-be-released Tesla Roadster is the most anticipated electric car in 2022, with a search volume of nearly seven million queries. In other words, people searched for the Tesla Roadster 580,000 times per month all over the world.

Gallery: 2020 Tesla Roadster

13 Photos

In second place sits another upcoming product from Tesla – the much-anticipated Cybertruck, with a total of 6,612,000 searches this year.

These are interesting stats, considering the second-generation Tesla Roadster was originally unveiled way back in 2017 and still hasn’t entered production, and the Cybertruck is more or less in the same situation.

Going further down the list, you can see the recently-released Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric people carrier, as well as the non-existent Apple Car. It’s quite an eclectic mix of vehicles, but then again, so is the population of the world.

As for the United States, the Cybertruck gets the first spot as the most anticipated EV, with the second-gen Roadster falling into second place. The GMC Hummer EV is in third place, with the Cadillac Lyriq and Apple Car closing the top five positions.

Leaving upcoming cars aside, it’s Tesla that tops the most desired EVs worldwide list again, with the Model 3 taking first place at a whopping 25 million searches throughout the year, followed by the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y.

Gallery: Tesla Roadster And Cybertruck Top World’s Most Anticipated EVs List

4 Photos

For the US, the tables tell a slightly different story, with Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y in the first two places of the most desired EVs list, with the Ford Mustang Mach-E popping into third place. By contrast, the Rivian R1T sits in ninth place, after the Porsche Taycan, but before the Polestar 2, which is last on the list.

According to LeaseFetcher, the Tesla Model 3 was actually the most-searched-for EV on a country-by-country basis, retaining its leading position from 2021.

Have a look at the tables and let us know what you think in the comments below.