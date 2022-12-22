German company Delta4x4 has developed an off-road accessories package for the electric Tesla Model Y crossover.

The aftermarket pack includes a 1.3-inch (35 millimeters) suspension lift, a wider track, wheel arch extensions that add 2.4 inches (60 mm) to the overall width of the vehicle, a custom roof rack, Continental CrossContact ATR tires, and PIAA LED spotlights and light bar.

Now, even though the suspension is raised by just 1.3 inches with the help of a distance kit, the overall gain in ground clearance is about 3 inches (8 cm), thanks to the bigger tires, for a total ground clearance of 8.7 inches (22 cm).

According to the German company that made all of this happen, a fully kitted-out Model Y can cruise “comfortably on highways and byways, but it will also give the Y the freedom to move along exceedingly well on carved-out forest paths, across fields, dirt roads and tracks, and it will do so in a truly superior way.”

The custom roof rack can be used for storing sand plates, shovels, water canisters, and it’s even big enough for a roof tent. Also, you can carry “an elk or a wild boar” on the roof rack, if you like that sort of thing.

As you might imagine, custom kits like this one don’t come cheap. The whole pack costs a hefty 13,800 Euros or around $14,600, but you can order individual components if you don’t want the complete menu.

The suspension lift costs 900 Euros ($960), the wheels and tires combo starts at 4,500 Euros ($4,800), the widening kit comes in at 2,800 Euros ($3,000), and the roof rack goes for 2,900 Euros ($3,100). As for the lights, the PIAA LED light bar has an asking price of 900 Euros ($960), while the PIAA spotlights with all the wiring included cost 1,800 Euros ($1,920).

It’s an interesting thing to look at, that’s for sure, and it’s a more down-to-earth alternative to the modifications made to a Model 3 for the YouTube channel Grind Hard Plumbing Co back in 2021. It’s also not the first off-road-ready Model Y out there, with i1Tesla doing an overland build back in 2020.