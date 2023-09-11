A Tesla Cybertruck release candidate (RC) unit was spotted driving down the Strip in Las Vegas this weekend wearing several taped-on wires, some stickers, and a rear-mounted trailer hitch.

The first thing that comes to mind is the stark contrast between the Cybertruck’s looks and all the other cars on the road, with the Tesla pickup being completely different from everything else, which can be either good or bad, depending on who you’re asking.

In the replies, the original X poster – @curtismc08 – said that the angular truck was way more impressive in person than he expected and that he reserved his own Cybertruck while on a plane after watching Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s chief designer, hit the original 2019 prototype with a sledgehammer.

Judging from the side decals and wires, this particular vehicle seems to be the same that was spotted last week at a Las Vegas Supercharger, where the charging cable that’s part of the V2 and V3 stalls was identified as being just a tad short, seeing how the truck had to be parked extremely close to the stall itself and the “Tesla vehicle charging only” sign pole.

The pickup that was spotted on the Strip also has a trailer hitch, just as the previous sighting, but this time we get a slightly better look at it. The full-width rear light bar is also there, confirming once again that the delivery-intent units will come with this feature.

Speaking of features, the Tesla Cybertruck is expected to come equipped with air suspension, rear-wheel steering, an interior ambient lighting setup, and a touchscreen for rear passengers that’s similar to the Model S, Model X, and facelifted Model 3.

Unveiled in 2019, Tesla’s first-ever pickup was famously hit with a sledgehammer on the driver door as well as a metal ball that shattered both left windows, even though they were touted as being “Armor Glass.”

