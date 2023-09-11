A roadside wall collapsed in China last week after heavy rain, crushing several cars that were parked next to it. However, as the video embedded below shows, published on X by the user @CharlesWBoy, not all cars are created equal, with some made to withstand immense forces, while others can hardly be identified under the bricks.

Specifically, a pink Tesla Model Y appears to have protected everything inside quite well, with the roof looking in good condition and the doors in such a condition that they could be opened. The windscreen and panoramic roof were smashed by the heavy bricks, but if people had been inside when the wall collapsed, they would have escaped relatively unharmed.

By comparison, the other two cars that were parked close to the Tesla and next to the wall were transformed into something akin to metallic pancakes, with even the brands being practically impossible to make out from the remains.

It’s worth noting that we can’t make out from the short video if the wall was thicker where the unidentified crushed cars were parked, but at first glance, it doesn’t appear to be the case. Whatever the situation, Tesla gets bonus points for roof strength, compared to the other cars.

This isn’t the first time a Tesla EV demonstrated impressive roof strength, with the Model 3 (which is very similar to the Model Y) saving the lives of its driver and passengers on several occasions when heavy trees landed on top of it.

When the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash-tested a 2019 Tesla Model 3, the agency gave the four-door sedan the top “Good” rating for Roof strength, noting that during the testing procedure, a peak force of 20,835 pounds was applied. Overall, the Model 3 was one of the safest vehicles tested by the independent organization, getting the coveted Top Safety Pick+ award in 2022.

Similarly, the Tesla Model Y got a "Good" rating for Roof strength and received the Top Safety Pick+ award in 2022 and 2023.

