Wood is a fascinating material to work with, but not everyone knows how to turn a piece of wood into an amazing object.

For those of us who are not crafty, watching videos of artisans creating works of art is the next best thing, especially when toy cars are the result of their skill.

That's exactly the case with the latest video from the Woodworking Art YouTube channel, which documents the painstaking creation of an all-wood Tesla Cybertruck scale model.

Given the electric pickup's straight lines and flat surfaces, this sounds like an easier job than most other car models this artist has carved into wood so far. Well, it may be slightly less difficult to create than a Ferrari SF90 Spider, but it's certainly not easy, as every project of this type has its particular challenges.

The attention to detail with this creation is spectacular, with almost every single part being made from wood; notable exceptions are the windows, lights, suspension springs, plus the metal screws and bars holding it all together.

Tiny wooden parts include the steering yoke, center console, and retractable door handles, as well as components with an intricate design, such as the seats, rims and tires. The artisan goes as far as even replicating the telescoping tailgate seen on the Cybertruck concept.

As the DIY video shows, a lot of work using a lot of tools—both powered and manual—went into creating this wooden replica of the Tesla Cybertruck.

If you think you have the skills to craft a wooden Cybertruck yourself, as well as access to a workshop equipped with all the necessary tools, the video is a good tutorial as it walks you through all the steps of the build process.

Ever since Tesla first showed the Tesla Cybertruck concept in November 2019, the electric truck has been beaten to market by Cybertruck diecast models, Cybertruck fold-up toys, Cybertruck RC toys, Cybertruck brick sets, and now a wooden Cybertruck.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait much longer for the real Tesla Cybertruck to arrive. At the grand opening of Gigafactory Berlin yesterday, Elon Musk said Tesla plans to finish Cybertruck development in 2022 and begin production in 2023.