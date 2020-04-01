The Chinese company Aiways announced that by the end of April it intends to launch an online order book for its first all-electric U5 model in Europe, officially revealed in March.

The customers will be required to put down a "small" deposit to reserve the car in pre-sale, but the amount was not yet disclosed.

"AIWAYS, the Shanghai-based personal mobility provider, is to start taking online orders for its U5 all-electric SUV from European consumers from the end of April. Secured via a small deposit, the U5 will be offered exclusively via a direct-to-customer sales model, and not retailed or leased through traditional dealerships. European pre-sale markets and the required deposit amount will be announced by AIWAYS in April." "Making the most of its agility and flexibility as a startup, AIWAYS is adapting its pre-sale marketing activities to better suit the enforced period of ‘contactless’ retail because of COVID-19. By introducing new online platforms and seamless digital experiences, AIWAYS will give European car buyers the confidence to order the U5 online. More details to follow soon."

The production of Aiways U5 originally started in Shangrao, China in the end of December 2019, but then it was put on hold by the holidays and then also by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now it has restarted so the company can fulfill orders from its home market. From July, Aiways will also produce the European version, while the first deliveries are expected in August.

"Meanwhile, AIWAYS has re-started production of the U5 at its manufacturing facility in Shangrao, China, following the interruption caused by COVID-19 (coronavirus). Production of the European U5 will start in July, with the first deliveries now slated for August 2020."

Alexander Klose, Executive VP Overseas Operation at AIWAYS, commented:

“Online pre-sales represents the next important phase of AIWAYS’ entry into the European market. It’s our promise to customers that for only a small deposit they can be among the first to receive the U5 and start enjoying the benefits of a long range, high-tech and well equipped electric SUV.”

Gallery: Aiways U5

48 Photos

Aiways U5 specs (2021 European version):

more than 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range;

of WLTP range; 63 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)

battery (liquid-cooled) battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg

140 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm

and electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes

AC normal charging: 20-100% in 8 hours (using 6.6 kW on-board charger)

curb weight of 1,700-1,750 kg

4,680mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,684mm in height, a long wheelbase of 2,800mm

drag coefficient of 0.29

boot capacity of 1543 liters

Aiways U5 specs (China):