Aiways, one of the many Chinese EV startups, announced the start of volume production of its first all-electric car model, the mid-size SUV Aiways U5.

The company produces its cars in Shangrao, China, in a brand new, €1.73 billion ($1.94 billion) purpose-built manufacturing plant, which was built in only 14 months, which is quite an achievement (not that far from Tesla Gigafactory 3, which did it in 12 months).

The manufacturing capacity of the Aiways plant is 150,000 cars annually, with an option for 300,000 annually.

"AIWAYS’ ‘Industry 4.0’ production facility in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province was built from the ground up in just 14 months. The plant is able to produce 150,000 cars a year, and can accommodate an increased production capacity to 300,000 cars a year as demand grows. With comprehensive optimisation and product control, the company can manufacture high-quality and affordable e-mobility solutions from China for a global customer base. The Shangrao facility consists of a stamping plant, body shop, paint shop, unique battery packing station and assembly shop."

With the first deliveries to Chinese customers underway, Aiways is planning to start sales in Europe in April 2020 (the initial batch of cars destined for Europe was already produced at the end of November).

Pricing and specifications for Europe will be announced in early 2020. The general info on the website says that Aiways U5 is able to go up to 503 km (312.6 miles) under the NEDC test cycle, using a 65 kWh battery.

According to Aiways, the U5 is a combination of affordability, style and premium build quality, rather than performance, as the electric motor is just 125 kW. Prices after incentives are from 197,900 to 292,100 yuan ($28,420 to $41,949).

Aiways U5 specs:

503 km (312.6 miles) of NEDC range

of NEDC range 65 kWh battery (liquid cooled)

battery (liquid cooled) battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg

125 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)

and electric motor (front-wheel drive) fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes

