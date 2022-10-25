Aiways is a relatively small company by Chinese standards, having only been founded 5 years ago, but it already has a full range of electric vehicles, some of which it’s also offering in Europe. The Chinese startup made its European debut with the practical U5 SUV and now it is adding a second model, a more rakish coupe-like SUV called the U6.

The two vehicles share a platform and have the exact same 2,800 mm (110.2 inch) wheelbase, but the U6 is almost 100 mm (4 inches) longer and also slightly wider. Its front and rear fascias are quite different and from the side roofline looks very dramatic - the concept had an unusual spoiler that went around the lower part of the glass, quite an unusual location, but it's not present on the production version.

Aiways says the U6 has a very low drag coefficient of just 0.26 Cd, which is exactly the same as one of its direct rivals from Europe, the Volkswagen ID.5. And even though the company still has camouflage on the prototypes it is testing in Europe, the vehicle has actually been fully revealed.

The U6 has a 63 kWh battery pack (with cells from CATL) that Aiways says is good for 400 km (248 miles) and it can charge at a maximum 92 kW, enough to take it from 20 to 80 percent in 34 minutes. Its claimed electricity consumption is between 15.9 - 16.6 kWh/100 km (3.9 - 3.74 mi/kWh), all calculated according to the WLTP test procedures.

Only a front-motor, front-wheel drive configuration is offered with 218 horsepower (160 kW) and 315 Nm (232 lb-ft), which in Aiways’ view is “all the power you need.” It’s not a slow vehicle, though, with a claimed acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7 seconds and a limited top speed of 160 km/h (99 mph). Its brisk acceleration from not that much power comes primarily thanks to the vehicle’s relatively low mass (for a big electric SUV) of 1,790 kg (3,946 lbs).

Aiways will build the U6 alongside the U5 at its factory in Shangrao, China and deliveries will begin in the first half of 2023; pricing will start at around €39,000.