Aiways, the Chinese company which is introducing the all-electric U5 model in China and Europe, presents its sandwich structure battery pack, which reportedly significantly reduces risk of battery safety incidents.

According to Aiways, the cause of more than 80% of battery safety incidents is coolant leakage inside the pack. To separate the coolant from the battery modules, even after "substantial impact." the company used a physical barrier between the dry and wet areas.

"AIWAYS’ world-first sandwich structure battery achieves this by placing an isolation plate between the battery module and the cooling plate, making it impossible for leaking coolant to enter the module, even after a substantial impact. The structure also provides partial insulation, reducing the rate of heat transfer between the external environment and the battery module."

Aiways boasts that the battery has undergone hundreds of electrical, chemical and physical tests before entering production (an order of magnitude more than required by the Chinese national standard).

"The AIWAYS sandwich battery pack has undergone 580 rigorous tests, far more than the 51 tests required by the Chinese national standard. To ensure the safety and reliability of the battery pack, tests have covered electrical, chemical and physical elements, including short-circuit tests, extreme heat and frost tests and starting the battery at high and low temperatures."

An interesting fact is that the prototype of the U5 set in 2019 a new record for the ‘longest journey by an electric vehicle (prototype)’, covering some 15,000 km (9,320 miles) from China to Germany. The company is happy also with the range of close to 300 km (186 miles) at below 0°C temperature, achieved during the test.

Hopefully, soon we will be able to check out the first reviews about the real-world range of the U5, using its 63 kWh pack to the max.

Production of the European version of the car is scheduled for July, while first deliveries are set for August.

Aiways U5 specs (2021 European version):

more than 400 km (250 miles) of WLTP range;

of WLTP range; 63 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)

battery (liquid-cooled) battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg

140 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm

and electric motor (front-wheel drive), maximum 16,000 rpm DC fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes and 20-80% in 40 minutes

AC normal charging: 20-100% in 8 hours (using 6.6 kW on-board charger)

curb weight of 1,700-1,750 kg

4,680mm in length, 1,865mm in width and 1,684mm in height, a long wheelbase of 2,800mm

drag coefficient of 0.29

boot capacity of 1543 liters

