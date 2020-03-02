Aiways U5 to be available for short- and long-term leasing in Europe from August 2020.
The cancelation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show is a huge blow to the marketing plans of many manufacturers in Europe, including Chinese startup Aiways, which wanted to unveil and demonstrate the production version of the Aiways U5, an all-electric mid-size SUV.
Nonetheless, Aiways shares a little more detail about its new direct-to-customer sales model for the European market. The company will offer the U5 from August 2020 initially in several markets:
- Denmark
- France
- Germany
- the Netherlands
- Norway
- Switzerland
The company is considering different types of ownership models, including subscription and conventional purchase, although initially there will be only short- and long-term leasing.
The direct-to-customer sales model means that there will be no traditional car dealerships.
"The new sales model will streamline the traditional car buying ‘journey’, and ensure that using and maintaining a U5 is as simple as possible. A new AIWAYS dedicated European website is being prepared that will enable prospective U5 buyers to research models, book test drives, configure vehicles and sign up to usage periods that suits their needs.
So that consumers can interact with AIWAYS vehicles and conduct test drives, the company is establishing ‘showrooms’ throughout Europe. Its first partnership will be with Euronics in Germany, working with the leading electronics retail chain to develop the growing market for electric vehicles. The two companies have chosen key locations that will be staffed by EV experts able to answer questions and deliver the highest standards of service, and maximize the potential for electric vehicle sales in chosen markets.
Interested customers will begin the leasing process online, choosing from a number of short- and long-term options. New and second-hand AIWAYS vehicles will be available through the program, which is being backed by a dedicated European leasing partner – to be announced over the coming months."
Also the aftersales care, roadside assistance and the most complex repairs of the Aiways cars will be performed by "a network of established in-country specialists":
"Aftersales care in Europe, including technical support and servicing, will come from a network of established in-country specialists who have received training and guidance on the U5 and its advanced systems. With scheduled U5 maintenance every 100,000km, working with local partners will be a far more effective means of servicing customer vehicles than establishing a new AIWAYS aftersales network throughout the region.
In Germany, AIWAYS intends to enter into cooperation with A.T.U., a leading chain of independent workshops, offering a range of services to customers. Based on a principle agreement between AIWAYS and A.T.U., details of the cooperation will be jointly developed and announced by the time the U5 is made available. Other regional support and servicing partnerships will be announced ahead of the U5’s launch later this year."
Aiways U5 specs (China):
- 503 km (312.6 miles) of NEDC range
- 65 kWh battery (liquid-cooled)
- battery pack energy density of 181 Wh/kg
- 125 kW and 315 Nm electric motor (front-wheel drive)
- fast charging: 30-80% SOC in 27 minutes
