The all-new, 2023 Smart #1 in a performance Brabus edition, completely disappointed in a recent "moose test," conducted by km77.com.
Let's recall that this is a new all-electric model, based on Geely's latest Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform. The Brabus edition has a dual motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain (315 kilowatts) and a 66-kilowatt-hour battery.
The tested version was equipped with 19-inch wheels (Continental EcoContact 6 Q 235/45 R19 99V XL).
According to km77.com, the 2023 Smart #1 Brabus was able to successfully pass the test (without hitting any cons) at an initial speed of roughly 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).
- initial part: 40 mph (65 km/h)
- middle part: 33 mph (53 km/h)
- final part: 22 mph (36 km/h)
Interestingly, that's the worst result for an all-electric car ever in km77.com tests. As far as we know, only the large and heavy 2022 Range Rover P440e plug-in hybrid was slower at 39 mph (63 km/h) - see the list below.
The two drivers that tested the new electric Smart noted that the wheels skidded a lot, while the ESC didn't work too hard.
Overall, driving the Smart #1 was pretty fun, but there was a lot of oversteer, which raises concerns from the security point of view, especially since the car has plenty of power.
km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 52 mph (83 km/h)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 52 mph (83 km/h)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 51 mph (82 km/h)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 49 mph (79 km/h)
- 2021 MINI Countryman SE (PHEV) - 49 mph (79 km/h)
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 47 mph (76 km/h)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Honda e - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2023 Hyundai Tucson PHEV [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 e - 45 mph (73 km/h) [video]
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 45 mph (72 km/h)
- 2021 Jaguar F-Pace PHEV - 44 mph (71 km/h) [video]
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2023 Range Rover Sport P510e PHEV [video] - 43 mph (69 km/h)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the US) [video] - 42 mph (68 km/h)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 42 mph (68 km/h)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 42 mph (67 km/h)
- 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 40 mph (65 km/h)
- 2022 Range Rover P440e PHEV [video] - 39 mph (63 km/h)
The good news is that in the slalom test (in the beginning of the video), the Smart #1 Brabus was very fast - actually faster than other BEVs, including the Polestar 2. Electric Smart completed the test in 22.5 seconds.
Previous results for reference:
- 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 22.5 s
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 22.8 s
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 23.6 s
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 23.7 s
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 24.0 s
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 24.2 s
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 24.4 s
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 24.5 s
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 24.7 s
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 24.8 s
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 25.3 s
- 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 25.5 s
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 27.9 s