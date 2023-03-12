The all-new, 2023 Smart #1 in a performance Brabus edition, completely disappointed in a recent "moose test," conducted by km77.com.

Let's recall that this is a new all-electric model, based on Geely's latest Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform. The Brabus edition has a dual motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain (315 kilowatts) and a 66-kilowatt-hour battery.

The tested version was equipped with 19-inch wheels (Continental EcoContact 6 Q 235/45 R19 99V XL).

According to km77.com, the 2023 Smart #1 Brabus was able to successfully pass the test (without hitting any cons) at an initial speed of roughly 40 miles per hour (65 km/h).

  • initial part: 40 mph (65 km/h)
  • middle part: 33 mph (53 km/h)
  • final part: 22 mph (36 km/h)

Interestingly, that's the worst result for an all-electric car ever in km77.com tests. As far as we know, only the large and heavy 2022 Range Rover P440e plug-in hybrid was slower at 39 mph (63 km/h) - see the list below.

The two drivers that tested the new electric Smart noted that the wheels skidded a lot, while the ESC didn't work too hard.

Overall, driving the Smart #1 was pretty fun, but there was a lot of oversteer, which raises concerns from the security point of view, especially since the car has plenty of power.

km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):

The good news is that in the slalom test (in the beginning of the video), the Smart #1 Brabus was very fast - actually faster than other BEVs, including the Polestar 2. Electric Smart completed the test in 22.5 seconds.

Previous results for reference:

  • 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 22.5 s
  • 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 22.8 s
  • 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 23.6 s
  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 23.7 s
  • 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 24.0 s
  • 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 24.2 s
  • 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 24.4 s
  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 24.5 s
  • 2021 Aiways U5 - 24.7 s
  • 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 24.8 s
  • 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 25.3 s
  • 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 25.5 s
  • 2021 Dacia Spring - 27.9 s

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com