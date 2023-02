The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ is one of the latest all-electric models on the market, and today we will take a look at its performance in "moose test."

The car itself is considered very safe, with a 5-star rating from Euro NCAP and a score that's very similar to the flagship Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The tested version was equipped with 20" wheels (Pirelli PZero MO 255/40 R20 101Y) and air suspension.

According to km77.com, the Mercedes-Benz EQE was able to successfully pass the test (without hitting any cons) at an initial speed of 74 kilometers per hour (km/h), which is almost 48 miles per hour.

initial part: 74 km/h (46 mph)

middle part: 64 km/h (40 mph)

final part: 50 km/h (31 mph)

It's not a very high result, but a decent one for a large sedan and slightly higher than in the case of the previously tested Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 72 km/h (45 mph).

According to the video, ESC does not act very strongly, and at some points, steering becomes a little hard, which makes it difficult to maneuver.

km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):

In the slalom test - the Mercedes-Benz EQE achieved a time of 23.7 seconds, which surprisingly is one of the best so far - better than the EQS 580 (24.5 seconds) and even the BMW i4 eDrive40 (24.0 s).

Previous results for reference: