The Mercedes-Benz EQE, without surprise, has earned a top five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, thanks to all-round performance.

The EQE's Adult Occupant protection (95%) and Child Occupant protection (91%) and Safety Assist (80%) are very similar to the previously testes Mercedes-Benz EQS (respectively 96%, 91% and 80%). However, the protection of Vulnerable Road Users at 83% is noticeably higher than in the case of the EQS.

Nonetheless, despite the fact that Mercedes-Benz is a luxury brand with very advanced safety systems, it still has some homework to match the Tesla Model Y's near-perfect Adult occupant protection and Safety Assist scores.

Euro NCAP notes that the Mercedes-Benz EQE brings a new safety feature to the market - Active Emergency Stop Assist - which, if the driver becomes unresponsive, safely maneuvers the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a halt.

"Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Active Steering Assist is available as an option, providing driving assistance on highways. The system is the first to be assessed by Euro NCAP which, if the driver becomes unresponsive, safely manoeuvres the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a halt. This function referred to as Active Emergency Stop Assist helps to give the EQE a ‘Very Good’ grading and makes it the highest-scoring car tested by Euro NCAP so far in its Assisted Driving gradings."

This just proves that the race to make cars safer and more autonomous (if needed) never ends.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE Euro NCAP test results:

Adult Occupant protection - 95 percent

Child Occupant protection - 91 percent

Vulnerable Road Users protection - 83 percent

Safety Assist - 81 percent

Crash tests include: