German car rental company Sixt has signed a long-term partnership agreement with China's EV leader BYD (Build Your Dreams) to purchase approximately 100,000 electric vehicles through 2028.

Sixt has committed to an initial order for "several thousands" of pure-electric BYD cars, the first of which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of this year. Over the next six years, Sixt anticipates it will further supplement this preliminary order with an additional 100,000 BYD electric vehicles.

Sixt will offer customers a range of BYD pure-electric cars starting with the Atto 3 compact SUV built on BYD's ePlatform 3.0 (also known as the BYD Yuan Plus in China). The mobility services provider says all models are well-suited to the expectations and needs of European customers, featuring a premium feel and extensive specifications.

Sixt says it will become Europe's first car rental company to offer BYD vehicles. The first markets where Sixt will offer BYD Atto 3 EVs as part of its rental fleet this year will be Germany, France, the Netherlands and the UK. Furthermore, BYD and Sixt have agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in various regions of the world.

The deal comes at the right time for BYD, which is currently establishing a foothold in Europe for its electric passenger cars. The automaker recently announced European pricing for its all-electric lineup consisting of the BYD Han flagship sedan, BYD Tang flagship SUV and BYD Atto 3 compact SUV.

BYD has signed up three European auto retail groups to help with its expansion in the region: Hedin Mobility Group (Germany and Sweden), Louwman Group (the Netherlands) and Nic. Christiansen Group (Denmark).

"We are delighted to start our cooperation with SIXT, the car rental company with the world's fastest-growing brand value, and a very important key partner to BYD as we take our first steps into the rental market. Our shared vision allows us to build our green dreams together, initially starting in Europe. We aim to inspire SIXT customers with our latest products and innovations in EV technology." Michael Shu, General Manager and Managing Director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation Division

For Sixt, the deal with BYD will allow it to pursue its sustainability strategy, as the car rental company has set a goal to have between 70 percent and 90 percent of its fleet electrified by 2030.

With almost 2,100 branches in more than 100 countries, Sixt is a leading international mobility provider that offers a variety of services—from car rental, car sharing, ride hailing to car subscriptions.