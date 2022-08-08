BYD announced the successful shipment of 1,000 Atto 3 (also known as Yuan Plus) electric cars to Australia.

Pre-sales of the Atto 3 in Australia started in February, alongside some other markets, including Singapore and Macau (April). In January 2023, the Atto 3 is expected to be available also in Japan, as the first out of three announced BYD EVs to be available there.

In Australia, BYD offers two versions of the Atto 3, which start from 44,990 to 47,990 AUD, depending on the battery version (49.92 kWh or 60.48 kWh). In China, there are five versions of the Yuan Plus.

1,000 units in the first volume shipment to Australia is a noticeable number, which suggests that it might be really popular.

The BYD Yuan Plus, based on BYD's all-new e-platform 3.0, has been developed with global ambitions in mind, which means that we might see it in more and more markets.

Here is a video from a presentation of the car in New Zealand, which is probably among the first markets outside of China to get the Atto 3.

In China, the BYD Yuan Plus is currently one of the best-selling electric cars with 16,704 units sold in June alone.

Standard range battery version:

range

CLTC: up to 430 km (267 miles)

NEDC (est): 400 km (249 miles)

WLTP (est): 320 km (199 miles)

BYD Blade Battery

front-wheel drive

150 kW and 310 Nm electric motor

permanent magnet synchronous motor

length of 4,455 mm, width of 1,875 mm, height of 1,615 mm, wheelbase of 2,720 mm

curb weight of about 1,615 kg (1,990 kg maximum total)

BYD e-platform 3.0

Long range battery version: