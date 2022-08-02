The first half of the year is already behind us so we can take a look at which companies are producing and selling the highest number of plug-in electric cars.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, more than 4.1 million plug-in cars were registered during the first half of 2022 (including over 913,000 in June). A year ago, at that point, it was over 2.5 million.

Not only does the volume increase, but also the market share of particular OEMs. Some of them are gaining a lot.

As usual, we will check out the volume and share of the top OEMs in the overall plug-in market first, and then in the battery-electric segment.

Plug-ins (BEV+PHEVs)

In the plug-in category, which combines all-electric (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars, we can see a big change compared to Q1.

BYD is now #1 with a massive result of over 640,000 units and 15.4% share (2.6x higher than a year ago), while at the end of March, it was slightly behind Tesla (285,849 vs. 310,411). Meanwhile, the BEV-only Tesla, with over 564,000 units in H1, has a 13.6% share (down from 15.2% a year ago).

Other OEMs are noticeably behind the top two, but they are also growing very quickly. We guess that later this year Tesla will try to catch BYD, but it will not be an easy race, considering BYD's spectacular growth.

Plug-in car registrations in H1 2022 (vs previous year):

BYD: 640,748 and 15.4% share (vs 5.9%) Tesla: 564,873 and 13.6% share (vs 15.2%) SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling): 358,040 and 8.6% share (vs 11.1%) Volkswagen Group: 331,743 and 8.0% share (vs 13.4%) Geely-Volvo: 231,232 and 5.6% share

Top 5 total: 2,126,636 (51.1% share)

others: 2,034,487 (48.9% share)

Total: 4,161,123

Battery-electric only (BEV)

In terms of all-electric car registrations, Tesla remains the king (over 564,000), but its market share decreased by another few percent to 19%. That's still a lot - almost one in five new BEVs globally.

However, BYD again shines with over 326,000 units and doubled market share year-over-year to 11%.

That's enough to overtake SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling micro cars) and strengthen its advantage over Volkswagen Group, which both lost some market share as well.

Hyundai Motor Group remains the fifth largest OEM in the BEV segment with over 167,000 units and 5.6% share, followed by Geely-Volvo (4.3% share).

All-electric car registrations in H1 2022 (vs previous year):

Tesla: 564,873 and 19% share (vs 22.7%) BYD: 326,236 and 11% share (vs 5.5%) SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling): 321,289 and 10.8% share (vs 14.5%) Volkswagen Group: 216,004 and 7.3% share (vs 10.7%) Hyundai Motor Group: 167,305 and 5.6% share

Top 5 total: 1,595,707 (53% share)

others: about 1.4 million (47% share)

Total: about 3 million

