Tesla is still on the top, but big OEMs are approaching.

It's time to take a look at the plug-in electric car sales (and battery-electric car sales specifically) from the perspective of the top automotive groups.

According to EV Sales Blog, almost 1.13 million plug-in cars were sold in the first quarter of 2021 and over 66% of them were battery-electric.

Plug-ins (BEV+PHEVs)

Tesla (16% share) is still the top OEM in the plug-in market (despite it offering only BEVs and only under a single brand) with a significant advantage over the big OEMs, however, its market share and advantage has faded over time. We guess that Tesla will remain on top in 2021, it might be a close race.

The second best was SAIC with 13% share (mostly thanks to Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV, which is not really a normal car, but also thanks to the MG brand). The Volkswagen Group is third with a 12% share.

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance disappeared from the top five (just 5% share), so now BMW Group is 4th (7% share), followed by newly created Stellantis (6% share). The Hyundai Motor Group share is 4% (from 8% a year ago).

Plug-in car sales in Q1 2021:

  1. Tesla: 184,500 (16% share vs 19%)
  2. SAIC: 145,034 (13% share vs 4%)
  3. Volkswagen Group: 130,563 (12% share vs 13%)
  4. BMW Group: 77,873 (7% share)
  5. Stellantis: 66,613 (6% share)

Top 5 total: 604,583 (53.6% share)
others: 523,420 (46.4% share)
Total: 1,128,003

Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4
Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV
Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

Battery-electric only (BEV)

In terms of all-electric car sales, Tesla's edge is even bigger - 25% of the BEV market (but down from 29% a year ago).

Then we see SAIC (17% share), Volkswagen Group (8%), BYD (5%) and Stellantis (5%). Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is outside the top 5 with 4% (compared to 13% a year ago).

All-electric car sales in Q1 2021:

  1. Tesla: 184,500 (25% share vs 29%)
  2. SAIC: 124,922 (17% share vs 11%)
  3. Volkswagen Group: 63,085 (8% share vs 11%)
  4. BYD: 38,826 (5% share vs 6%)
  5. Stellantis: 35,450 (5% share)

Top 5 total: 446,783 (60.1% share)
others: 296,513 (39.9% share)
Total: 743,296

Source: EV-volumes.com via EV Sales Blog

