Let's take a look at which automotive groups are the top in terms of global plug-in electric car sales (and all-electric car sales).

According to EV Sales Blog, 3,124,793 plug-in cars were sold in 2020 and over 68% of them were battery-electric.

Plug-ins (BEV+PHEVs)

Tesla is of course still on the top, however, its market share is decreasing (from 17% to 16%) as the market expands quicker than Tesla, and the Volkswagen Group surged from #6 to #2, to a level from which it might become #1 soon.

Actually, Volkswagen Group was #1 in the fourth quarter (191,000 VW Group vs 183,000 Tesla).

Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q4 2020:

Tesla: 499,535 (16% share) Volkswagen Group: 421,591 (13% share) SAIC: 272,210 (9% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 226,975 (7% share) BMW Group: 195,979 (6% share)

Top 5 total: 1,616,290 (51.7% share)

others: 1,508,503 (48.3% share)

Total: 3,124,793

Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

Battery-electric only (BEV)

In terms of all-electric car sales, Tesla is not only #1 with a two times higher result than the second-best, but also maintained its market share.

SAIC and Volkswagen Group are at a similar level of about 11% market share, ahead of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (8%) and BYD (6%, down from 9% in 2019).

All-electric car sales in Q1-Q4 2020:

Tesla: 499,535 (23% share) SAIC: 243,201 (11% share) Volkswagen Group: 227,394 (11% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 172,673 (8% share) BYD: 131,705 (6% share)

Top 5 total: 1,274,508 (59.5% share)

others: 866,803 (40.5% share)

Total: 2,141,311

Renault ZOE BYD Han

