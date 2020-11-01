With the third quarter behind us and all the data collected, let's see which automotive groups are selling the most plug-in electric cars and all-electric cars globally.

According to EV Sales Blog, a total of 932,361 plug-in cars were sold during the first nine months and 68% of them were battery-electric.

Plug-ins (BEV+PHEVs)

Tesla holds 18% of the total plug-in car market (it was 19% in H1), which is pretty huge. Time will tell whether Tesla will be able to maintain such a high share in the coming years as other manufacturers are ramping up production like never before.

The Volkswagen Group is the second best with a 13% share and a plan to become #1 through the introduction of tons of plug-in models globally.

Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q3 2020:

Tesla: 316,820 (18% share) Volkswagen Group: 231,415 (13% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 139,987 (8% share) Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 123,519 (7% share) BMW Group: 120,620 (7% share)

Top 5 total: 932,361 (52.3% share)

others: 851,932 (47.7% share)

Total: 1,784,293

Battery-electric only (BEV)

If we skip the plug-in hybrids, Tesla is truly a dominant player with 26% share (it was 28% in H1 2020)! No one is even close to this result.

The next few groups are between 85,000 and 121,000. Most recently, Volkswagen Group overtook Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and probably will move up quicker than the rest of the pack, considering the expected volume of the ID. family.

All-electric car sales in Q1-Q3 2020:

Tesla: 316,820 (26% share) Volkswagen Group: 120,793 (10% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 109,095 (9% share) SAIC: 97,086 (8% share) Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 85,829 (7% share)

Top 5 total: 729,623 (60.4% share)

others: 478,744 (39.6% share)

Total: 1,208,367

