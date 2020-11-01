Tesla is the undisputed market leader by volume (and value of sales), but the market share is slightly falling.
With the third quarter behind us and all the data collected, let's see which automotive groups are selling the most plug-in electric cars and all-electric cars globally.
According to EV Sales Blog, a total of 932,361 plug-in cars were sold during the first nine months and 68% of them were battery-electric.
Plug-ins (BEV+PHEVs)
Tesla holds 18% of the total plug-in car market (it was 19% in H1), which is pretty huge. Time will tell whether Tesla will be able to maintain such a high share in the coming years as other manufacturers are ramping up production like never before.
The Volkswagen Group is the second best with a 13% share and a plan to become #1 through the introduction of tons of plug-in models globally.
Plug-in car sales in Q1-Q3 2020:
- Tesla: 316,820 (18% share)
- Volkswagen Group: 231,415 (13% share)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 139,987 (8% share)
- Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 123,519 (7% share)
- BMW Group: 120,620 (7% share)
Top 5 total: 932,361 (52.3% share)
others: 851,932 (47.7% share)
Total: 1,784,293
Battery-electric only (BEV)
If we skip the plug-in hybrids, Tesla is truly a dominant player with 26% share (it was 28% in H1 2020)! No one is even close to this result.
The next few groups are between 85,000 and 121,000. Most recently, Volkswagen Group overtook Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and probably will move up quicker than the rest of the pack, considering the expected volume of the ID. family.
All-electric car sales in Q1-Q3 2020:
- Tesla: 316,820 (26% share)
- Volkswagen Group: 120,793 (10% share)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 109,095 (9% share)
- SAIC: 97,086 (8% share)
- Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 85,829 (7% share)
Top 5 total: 729,623 (60.4% share)
others: 478,744 (39.6% share)
Total: 1,208,367
Source: EV-volumes.com via EV Sales Blog
