With the first half of 2020 already behind us, let's check which automotive groups are selling the most plug-in electric cars and all-electric cars globally.

The total volume in H1 2020 amounted to about 950,000 and more than two-thirds (close to 643,000) were all-electric cars - according to EV Sales Blog.

Plug-ins (BEV+PHEvs)

The top company by sales volume among groups is Tesla with 179,050 sales, which also has expanded its market share in the overall plug-in car market from 14% a year ago to 19%!

However, the Volkswagen Group is moving fast using many of its brands and is currently #2 with 124,018 and 13% market share.

The biggest change compared to the top 5 in 2019 is the absence of Chinese groups: BYD, Geely Group and BAIC. They disappeared in Q1 2020 rank and did not manage to return yet.

Plug-in car sales in H1 2020:

Tesla: 179,050 (19% share) Volkswagen Group: 124,018 (13% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 84,501 (9% share) BMW Group: 68,503 (7% share) Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 63,731 (7% share)

Top 5 total: 519,803 (54.7% share)

others: 430,273 (45.3% share)

Total: 950,076

Battery-electric only (BEV)

Once we subtract plug-in hybrids from the equation, the top five changes a lot, as Tesla's position improved to a dominant 28% share!

Then we see the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, slightly ahead of the Volkswagen Group - both with a 10% market share.

All-electric car sales in H1 2020:

Tesla: 179,050 (28% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 65,521 (10% share) Volkswagen Group: 64,542 (10% share) BYD: 46,554 (7% share) Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 43,689 (7% share)

Top 5 total: 399,356 (62.1% share)

others: 243,621 (37.9% share)

Total: 642,977

