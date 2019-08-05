During the first half of this year, Tesla strengthened its first-place position among automotive groups ranked by plug-in electric car sales.

With some 160,000 sales, Tesla increased its share to 14% (up from 9%), followed by BYD with 13% (also up from 9%). The share of third place Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance decreased to 9% (from 11% year ago).

Plug-in car sales in H1 2019:

Tesla: 160,009 (14% share vs 9% in 2018) BYD: 141,459 (13% share vs 9% in 2018) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 100,736 (9% share vs 11% in 2018) Geely Group: 69,795 (6% share vs 4% in 2018) BAIC: 68,933 (6% share vs 8% in 2018)

Excluding the plug-in hybrids, there is no match for Tesla in any metric (volume, revenues or total battery capacity). Interestingly, Hyundai Motor Group (including Kia) is now #5 in terms of BEV sales.

All-electric car sales in H1 2019:

Tesla: 160,009(100% of sales) BYD: 96,475 (68% of sales)

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 73,848 (73% of sales) BAIC: 68,933 (100% of sales)

Hyundai Motor Group (incl. Kia): 42,605

In 2019, most of the plug-in electric cars come from China. The positive news is that the U.S. also increased its share to 17%.

Plug-in car sales in H1 2019 by brands origin:

China: 56% (up from 46%) USA: 17% (up from 14%) Germany: 11% (down from 18%) Japan: 9% (down from 11%) South Korea: 6%

