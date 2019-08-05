Tesla turns out to be not only the top all-electric car manufacturer but also the leading plug-in car manufacturer.
During the first half of this year, Tesla strengthened its first-place position among automotive groups ranked by plug-in electric car sales.
With some 160,000 sales, Tesla increased its share to 14% (up from 9%), followed by BYD with 13% (also up from 9%). The share of third place Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance decreased to 9% (from 11% year ago).
Plug-in car sales in H1 2019:
- Tesla: 160,009 (14% share vs 9% in 2018)
- BYD: 141,459 (13% share vs 9% in 2018)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 100,736 (9% share vs 11% in 2018)
- Geely Group: 69,795 (6% share vs 4% in 2018)
- BAIC: 68,933 (6% share vs 8% in 2018)
Excluding the plug-in hybrids, there is no match for Tesla in any metric (volume, revenues or total battery capacity). Interestingly, Hyundai Motor Group (including Kia) is now #5 in terms of BEV sales.
All-electric car sales in H1 2019:
- Tesla: 160,009(100% of sales)
- BYD: 96,475 (68% of sales)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 73,848 (73% of sales)
- BAIC: 68,933 (100% of sales)
- Hyundai Motor Group (incl. Kia): 42,605
In 2019, most of the plug-in electric cars come from China. The positive news is that the U.S. also increased its share to 17%.
Plug-in car sales in H1 2019 by brands origin:
- China: 56% (up from 46%)
- USA: 17% (up from 14%)
- Germany: 11% (down from 18%)
- Japan: 9% (down from 11%)
- South Korea: 6%
Source: EV Sales Blog