The year 2019 is already behind us and thanks to EV Sales Blog we can take a look at the top 10 automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales.

Without any surprise, Tesla turned out to be the #1 manufacturer (even if some other brands were counted as a single automotive group). Moreover, Tesla actually strengthened its first place position compared to the previous year, taking 17% share (compared to 12% in 2018)!

The order of the top five manufacturers didn't change, but it seems that BYD and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance noted a slight decline, while Volkswagen Group went up three places to #6.

Plug-in car sales in 2019:

Tesla: 367,849 (17% share) BYD: 225,757 (10% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 183,299 (8% share) BAIC: 163,838 (7% share) BMW Group: 145,815 (7% share) Volkswagen Group: 140,604 (6% share) SAIC: 137,666 (6% share) Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 126,436 (6% share) Geely Group: 121,802 (6% share) Toyota Group: 55,155 (2% share)

Additionally, let's take a look at the same comparison, but limited to all-electric cars. Obviously, Tesla remains #1 (with nearly one-quarter of the total volume), but #2 is now BAIC as the Chinese group also offers only BEVs.

Noteworthy is that third now is BYD since it significantly improved its BEV sales last year. In 2018, most of BYD's plug-in sales were PHEVs.

All-electric car sales in 2019:

Tesla: 367,849 (23% share) BAIC: 163,838 (10% share) BYD: 153,085 (9% share) Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance: 132,762 (8% share) SAIC: 105,573 (6% share) Volkswagen Group: 78,213 (5% share) Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia): 86,296 (5% share) Geely Group: 52,620 (3% share) GAC: 44,642 (3% share) BMW Group: 42,253 (3% share)

Source: EV Sales Blog