Global passenger plug-in electric car sales surged to new all-time monthly records, against all odds and challenges.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 913,479 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in June, which is 54% more than a year ago.

That's a new massive record and a clear indication that we are heading towards 1+ million per month and 10+ million per year.

The rechargeable car market is expanding at a healthy rate, which is not easy, as even conventional hybrids are struggling (third consecutive month of year-over-year decrease).

It's worth noting that plug-in electric car market share increased to 16%, while all-electric cars for the very first time achieved a 12% record.

Plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *685,000 (up 65% year-over-year) and 12% share

PHEVs: about *228,000 (up 29% year-over-year) and 4% share

Total: 913,479 (up 54% year-over-year) and 16% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – June 2022

So far this year, more than 4.1 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, compared to almost 6.5 million in the full twelve months of 2021.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: about *3.05 million and 8.8% share

PHEVs: about *1.11 million and 3.2% share

Total: 4,161,123 and roughly 12% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The two best-selling models last month were Teslas: Model Y (97,950) and Model 3 (53,768), followed by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV micro car (46,250).

Four BYD models secured places 4 to 7, while the Volkswagen ID.4 was eight (16,462).

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 97,950 Tesla Model 3 - 53,768 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 46,250 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 31,787 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 25,356 BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 23,176 BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 16,764 Volkswagen ID.4 - 16,462 Li Xiang One EREV - 13,024 GAC Aion Y - 11,801

After the first half of the year, the Tesla Model Y happens to be the best-selling electric car (314,921), with a big advantage over the Tesla Model 3 (219,095) and Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (207,829).

We guess that the Tesla Model Y will remain #1 for the whole of 2022, but everything below (especially below the podium) is an open question.

Top 20 by the end of June:

Tesla Model Y - 314,921 Tesla Model 3 - 219,095 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 207,829 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 159,091 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 132,495 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 97,225 Volkswagen ID.4 - 63,597 Li Xiang One EREV - 60,404 BYD Dolphin - 58,613 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 57,000 Chery QQ Ice Cream - 54,097 BYD Yuan Plus - 54,970 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 52,108 Changan Benni EV - 51,512 Chery eQ1 - 46,914 GAC Aion Y - 44,251 Hozon Neta V - 41,404 Kia EV6 - 41,437 GAC Aion S - 39,929 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 36,050

Brand rank

In June, the top plug-in brand globally was Tesla with a noticeable advantage over BYD, which set its new record. Other brands are not even close to those two giants.

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla - 157,475 BYD - 133,885 SAIC-GM-Wuling - 49,946 Volkswagen - 42,808 BMW - 29,204 SAIC - 29,106 GAC - 24,165 Chery - 23,014 Mercedes-Benz - 21,254 Kia - 21,052

So far this year, the top brand happens to be BYD thanks to a very large lineup of BEVs and PHEVs. It's an open question whether Tesla will be able to fight back in Q3.