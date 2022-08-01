Global passenger plug-in electric car sales surged to new all-time monthly records, against all odds and challenges.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 913,479 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in June, which is 54% more than a year ago.

That's a new massive record and a clear indication that we are heading towards 1+ million per month and 10+ million per year.

The rechargeable car market is expanding at a healthy rate, which is not easy, as even conventional hybrids are struggling (third consecutive month of year-over-year decrease).

It's worth noting that plug-in electric car market share increased to 16%, while all-electric cars for the very first time achieved a 12% record.

Plug-in car registrations:

  • BEVs: about *685,000 (up 65% year-over-year) and 12% share
  • PHEVs: about *228,000 (up 29% year-over-year) and 4% share
  • Total: 913,479 (up 54% year-over-year) and 16% share

* estimated from the market share

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – June 2022

external_image

So far this year, more than 4.1 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, compared to almost 6.5 million in the full twelve months of 2021.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date:

  • BEVs: about *3.05 million and 8.8% share
  • PHEVs: about *1.11 million and 3.2% share
  • Total: 4,161,123 and roughly 12% share

* estimated from the market share

Model rank

The two best-selling models last month were Teslas: Model Y (97,950) and Model 3 (53,768), followed by the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV micro car (46,250).

Four BYD models secured places 4 to 7, while the Volkswagen ID.4 was eight (16,462).

Top 10 for the month:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 97,950
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 53,768
  3. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 46,250
  4. BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 31,787
  5. BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 25,356
  6. BYD Qin Plus (BEV+PHEV) - 23,176
  7. BYD Yuan Plus (BEV) - 16,764
  8. Volkswagen ID.4 - 16,462
  9. Li Xiang One EREV - 13,024
  10. GAC Aion Y - 11,801

After the first half of the year, the Tesla Model Y happens to be the best-selling electric car (314,921), with a big advantage over the Tesla Model 3 (219,095) and Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (207,829).

We guess that the Tesla Model Y will remain #1 for the whole of 2022, but everything below (especially below the podium) is an open question.

Top 20 by the end of June:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 314,921
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 219,095
  3. Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV - 207,829
  4. BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) - 159,091
  5. BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV) - 132,495
  6. BYD Han (BEV + PHEV) - 97,225
  7. Volkswagen ID.4 - 63,597
  8. Li Xiang One EREV - 60,404
  9. BYD Dolphin - 58,613
  10. BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV) - 57,000
  11. Chery QQ Ice Cream - 54,097
  12. BYD Yuan Plus - 54,970
  13. Hyundai Ioniq 5 - 52,108
  14. Changan Benni EV - 51,512
  15. Chery eQ1 - 46,914
  16. GAC Aion Y - 44,251
  17. Hozon Neta V - 41,404
  18. Kia EV6 - 41,437
  19. GAC Aion S - 39,929
  20. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 36,050
external_image

Brand rank

In June, the top plug-in brand globally was Tesla with a noticeable advantage over BYD, which set its new record. Other brands are not even close to those two giants.

Top 10 for the month:

  1. Tesla - 157,475
  2. BYD - 133,885
  3. SAIC-GM-Wuling - 49,946
  4. Volkswagen - 42,808
  5. BMW - 29,204
  6. SAIC - 29,106
  7. GAC - 24,165
  8. Chery - 23,014
  9. Mercedes-Benz - 21,254
  10. Kia - 21,052

So far this year, the top brand happens to be BYD thanks to a very large lineup of BEVs and PHEVs. It's an open question whether Tesla will be able to fight back in Q3.

external_image

More sales reports

