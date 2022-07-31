The European passenger car market noted a significant 17% year-over-year decrease in June, mostly due to a limited supply of new cars, but there are also some other challenges ahead related to the general economy.

Unfortunately, even the plug-in car segment was down. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 220,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 8% less than a year ago.

Because of the difference in the rate of decline, the plug-in segment is still expanding its market share, which in June reached 21% (including 13% all-electric cars).

We guess that the decrease in plug-in electric car sales might only be temporary - simply because the production volume is improving.

Another thing is that the decrease is related to a 22% drop in plug-in hybrid registrations. All-electric cars were actually up 4% year-over-year.

New plug-in car registrations:

BEVs: about *134,100 (up 4% year-over-year) and 13% share

PHEVs: about *85,750 (down 22% year-over-year) and 8% share

Total: 219,889 (down 8% year-over-year) and 21% share

* estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – June 2022

So far this year, some 1,127,489 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume.

BEVs: about *0.67 million and 12% share

PHEVs: about *0.45 million and 8% share

Total: 1,127,489 (up 9% year-over-year) and 20% share

* estimated from the market share

Top plug-in models

In June, the top-selling model in Europe happens to be the Tesla Model Y, which noted - as usual - volume deliveries at the end of a quarter. Close to 17,000 units in June allowed it to become the most registered plug-in model also in the first half of the year.

The second best in June was the Fiat 500 electric (7,322), followed by the Tesla Model 3 (6,408).

Year-to-date, the Tesla Model 3 is second, while the Fiat 500 electric is the best of the rest - the most registered non-Tesla EV.

Strong results were noted also by the Peugeot e-208 (5,691 and the second monthly record in a row) and Skoda Enyaq iV (the top MEB-based model, slightly ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4).

Noteworthy is the first noticeable batch of the all-new Toyota bZ4X - 477 units were registered last month.

Results last month:

Tesla Model Y - 16,758 Fiat 500 electric - 7,322 Tesla Model 3 - 6,408 Peugeot e-208 - 5,691 Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,664 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,993 Renault ZOE - 4,673 Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,800 Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,792 Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,716

The Tesla Model Y is the new #1 in Europe, while the Fiat 500 electric strengthens as the third best selling model:

Results year-to-date:

Tesla Model Y - 45,240 Tesla Model 3 - 40,404 Fiat 500 electric - 33,160 Volkswagen ID.4 - 23,742 Peugeot e-208 - 23,134 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 22,698 Ford Kuga PHEV - 22,285 Skoda Enyaq iV - 22,257 Renault ZOE - 21,831 Hyundai Kona Electric - 20,506

Top brands and automotive groups

Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):

BMW - 9.3%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.2%

Tesla - 7.6%

Volkswagen - 6.4%

Kia - 6.3%

Peugeot - 5.8%

Audi - 5.8%

Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):