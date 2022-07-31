The European passenger car market noted a significant 17% year-over-year decrease in June, mostly due to a limited supply of new cars, but there are also some other challenges ahead related to the general economy.
Unfortunately, even the plug-in car segment was down. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, roughly 220,000 new passenger plug-in cars were registered in Europe last month, which is 8% less than a year ago.
Because of the difference in the rate of decline, the plug-in segment is still expanding its market share, which in June reached 21% (including 13% all-electric cars).
We guess that the decrease in plug-in electric car sales might only be temporary - simply because the production volume is improving.
Another thing is that the decrease is related to a 22% drop in plug-in hybrid registrations. All-electric cars were actually up 4% year-over-year.
New plug-in car registrations:
- BEVs: about *134,100 (up 4% year-over-year) and 13% share
- PHEVs: about *85,750 (down 22% year-over-year) and 8% share
- Total: 219,889 (down 8% year-over-year) and 21% share
* estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – June 2022
So far this year, some 1,127,489 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's about 20% of the total volume.
- BEVs: about *0.67 million and 12% share
- PHEVs: about *0.45 million and 8% share
- Total: 1,127,489 (up 9% year-over-year) and 20% share
* estimated from the market share
Top plug-in models
In June, the top-selling model in Europe happens to be the Tesla Model Y, which noted - as usual - volume deliveries at the end of a quarter. Close to 17,000 units in June allowed it to become the most registered plug-in model also in the first half of the year.
The second best in June was the Fiat 500 electric (7,322), followed by the Tesla Model 3 (6,408).
Year-to-date, the Tesla Model 3 is second, while the Fiat 500 electric is the best of the rest - the most registered non-Tesla EV.
Strong results were noted also by the Peugeot e-208 (5,691 and the second monthly record in a row) and Skoda Enyaq iV (the top MEB-based model, slightly ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4).
Noteworthy is the first noticeable batch of the all-new Toyota bZ4X - 477 units were registered last month.
Results last month:
- Tesla Model Y - 16,758
- Fiat 500 electric - 7,322
- Tesla Model 3 - 6,408
- Peugeot e-208 - 5,691
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 5,664
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,993
- Renault ZOE - 4,673
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 3,800
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,792
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 3,716
The Tesla Model Y is the new #1 in Europe, while the Fiat 500 electric strengthens as the third best selling model:
Results year-to-date:
- Tesla Model Y - 45,240
- Tesla Model 3 - 40,404
- Fiat 500 electric - 33,160
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 23,742
- Peugeot e-208 - 23,134
- Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 22,698
- Ford Kuga PHEV - 22,285
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 22,257
- Renault ZOE - 21,831
- Hyundai Kona Electric - 20,506
Top brands and automotive groups
Top plug-in brands (share year-to-date):
- BMW - 9.3%
- Mercedes-Benz - 8.2%
- Tesla - 7.6%
- Volkswagen - 6.4%
- Kia - 6.3%
- Peugeot - 5.8%
- Audi - 5.8%
Top plug-in automotive groups (share year-to-date):
- Volkswagen Group - 18.1% share (Volkswagen brand at 6.4%, Audi at 5.8%)
- Stellantis - 16.6% share (Peugeot brand at 5.8%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 11.5 % share (Kia brand at 6.3%, Hyundai at 5.2%)
- BMW Group - 11.2% share (BMW brand at 9.3%)
- Mercedes Group - 9.3% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 8.2%)
- Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance - 8.6% share
- Tesla - 7.6% share
