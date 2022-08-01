The passenger car market in China was up 41% year-over-year in June, as the government introduced incentives to boost sales after the COVID-19 lockdowns. Conventional models with engines below 2,000cc and prices of up to 300,000 CNY ($44,330) are eligible for a 50% reduction of the registration tax.

Meanwhile, plug-in electric car sales skyrocketed to a new all-time record level. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 565,269 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China in June, which is 132% more than a year ago.

The growth rate is spectacular. China also represents more than half of the global plug-in market.

One of the most interesting things is that plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car sales increased by 179% year-over-year to roughly 124,000. All-electric cars (BEVs) were up by "only" 121% but still dominate the rechargeable car segment in China.

Results for the month:

BEVs : about 441,000 (up 121%) and 22% share

: about 441,000 (up 121%) and 22% share PHEVs : about 124,000 (up 179%) and 6% share

: about 124,000 (up 179%) and 6% share Total: 565,269 (up 132%) and 28% share

Plug-in electric car sales in China – June 2022

So far this year, over 2.3 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in China.

BEVs: about *1.83 million and 20% share

PHEVs: about *0.55 million and 6% share

Total: 2,372,620 and 26% share

* estimated from the market share

For reference, in 2021, the total plug-in electric car registrations increased by about 153% year-over-year to over 3.2 million (from 1.27 million in 2020). In 2022, the total volume might reach 5-6 million, according to some forecasts.

Model rank

June was a very interesting month because multiple plug-in electric cars were also among the top ones overall. According to the report, six out of 11 top-selling cars happen to be rechargeable, including the #1 (Tesla Model Y) and #3 (Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV).

The number of Tesla Model Y registrations reached 52,150. The Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV noted 46,249 units, while the BYD Song (all plug-in versions counted together) was at 32,077.

Noteworthy is that the Volkswagen ID.4 appeared in the top 10 with over 10,700 units.

Top 10 for the month:

Tesla Model Y: 52,150 Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 46,249 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV): 32,077 Tesla Model 3: 25,788 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 25,439 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 23,380 BYD Yuan Plus BEV: 16,704 Li Xiang One EREV: 13,024 GAC Aion Y: 11,801 Volkswagen ID.4: 10,711

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted togheter in the source.

Thanks to the strong results in June, the Tesla Model Y climbed to third, but the distance to the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV and BYD Song (BEV + PHEV) remains high.

The most important thing, for now, is probably that there are six BYD models in the top 10. Not strange, considering that the company is selling more than 133,000 units a month.

Top 10 year-to-date:

Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV: 207,828 BYD Song (BEV + PHEV): 159,381 Tesla Model Y: 133,275 BYD Qin Plus (BEV + PHEV): 132,609 BYD Han (BEV + PHEV): 97,225 Tesla Model 3: 63,621 Li Xiang One EREV: 60,404 BYD Dolphin: 58,514 BYD Tang (BEV + PHEV): 55,825 BYD Yuan Plus BEV: 54,846

Brands

The list of brands, once again, reveals a pretty strong position for BYD - no change compared to the previous month.

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date:

BYD: 26.9%

SAIC-GM-Wuling: 9.8%

Tesla: 8.3%

Chery: 4.7%

GAC: 4.2%

SAIC (excluding SGMW): 3.6%

Volkswagen: 3.4%

Geely: 3.0%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment year-to-date: