BYD announced a new phase of expansion in Europe, which after the pilot rollout in Norway, will include a few more countries with a focus on Benelux and Nordic markets.
The Chinese manufacturer intends to start sales also in the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Sweden very soon, as the first customer deliveries are expected in Q4 2022. Besides that, BYD will sell electric cars also in Israel.
Just like in the case of Norway, BYD will rely on a strategic partnership with local dealers:
- Louwman in the Netherlands
- Hedin Mobility Group in Sweden and Germany
- Nic. Christiansen Group in Denmark
- RSA in Norway
- Shlomo Motors in Israel
BYD is already present in Norway (since August 2021) with a single model: the all-electric Tang model. Now, in all of the mentioned markets, the company will offer three all-electric models:
- Atto 3 (in China known as Yuan Plus) - C-segment crossover/SUV
- Han - sleek and sporty electric E-segment sedan
- Tang - 7-seater family SUV
That's a bit different setup than the one for Japan, which will get the Atto 3, Seal and Dolphin.
European customers will be able to see BYD electric cars at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in October.
In terms of specs, there is nothing really new compared to what BYD offers in China. All models will be equipped with the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry). An interesting thing is that the Atto 3, based on the BYD e-Platform 3.0, is equipped with a heat pump as standard.
The driving range of the BYD Atto 3 is estimated at 420 km (261 miles) WLTP, compared to 400 km (249 miles) in the case of the Tang. The BYD Han has the highest range out of the trio, at 521 km (324 miles) WLTP.
BYD Atto 3 specs (Europe):
- WLTP range: 420 km (261 miles)
- 60.48 kWh battery
BYD Blade Battery (LFP)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds
- top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- system output: 150 kW
- DC fast charging: 29 minutes from 30 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC)
- Trunk volume (L): 440/1,338
- Wheel size (inch): 18
- Dimension (L/W/H): 4,455/1,875/1,615
- Wheelbase (mm): 2720
BYD Han specs (Europe):
- WLTP range: 521 km (324 miles)
- 85.4 kWh battery
BYD Blade Battery (LFP)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
- all-wheel drive (dual motor)
- system output: 380 kW
- DC fast charging: 30 minutes from 30 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC)
- Trunk volume (L): 410
- Wheel size (inch): 19
- Dimension (L/W/H): 4,995/1,910/1,495
- Wheelbase (mm): 2920
BYD Tang specs (Europe):
- WLTP range: 400 km (249 miles)
- 86.4 kWh battery
BYD Blade Battery (LFP)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
- all-wheel drive (dual motor)
- system output: 380 kW
- DC fast charging: 30 minutes from 30 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC)
- Trunk volume (L): 235/940/1,655
- Wheel size (inch): 22
- Dimension (L/W/H): 4,870/1,950/1,725
- Wheelbase (mm): 2820
- Seats: 7 (2+3+2)
