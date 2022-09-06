BYD announced a new phase of expansion in Europe, which after the pilot rollout in Norway, will include a few more countries with a focus on Benelux and Nordic markets.

The Chinese manufacturer intends to start sales also in the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Sweden very soon, as the first customer deliveries are expected in Q4 2022. Besides that, BYD will sell electric cars also in Israel.

Just like in the case of Norway, BYD will rely on a strategic partnership with local dealers:

Louwman in the Netherlands

Hedin Mobility Group in Sweden and Germany

Nic. Christiansen Group in Denmark

RSA in Norway

Shlomo Motors in Israel

BYD is already present in Norway (since August 2021) with a single model: the all-electric Tang model. Now, in all of the mentioned markets, the company will offer three all-electric models:

Atto 3 (in China known as Yuan Plus) - C-segment crossover/SUV

Han - sleek and sporty electric E-segment sedan

Tang - 7-seater family SUV

That's a bit different setup than the one for Japan, which will get the Atto 3, Seal and Dolphin.

BYD Atto 3 (also known as BYD Yuan Plus) BYD Han

European customers will be able to see BYD electric cars at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in October.

In terms of specs, there is nothing really new compared to what BYD offers in China. All models will be equipped with the BYD Blade Battery (LFP chemistry). An interesting thing is that the Atto 3, based on the BYD e-Platform 3.0, is equipped with a heat pump as standard.

The driving range of the BYD Atto 3 is estimated at 420 km (261 miles) WLTP, compared to 400 km (249 miles) in the case of the Tang. The BYD Han has the highest range out of the trio, at 521 km (324 miles) WLTP.

BYD Atto 3 specs (Europe):

WLTP range: 420 km (261 miles)

60.48 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery (LFP)

BYD Blade Battery (LFP) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

front-wheel drive

system output: 150 kW

DC fast charging: 29 minutes from 30 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC)

Trunk volume (L): 440/1,338

Wheel size (inch): 18

Dimension (L/W/H): 4,455/1,875/1,615

Wheelbase (mm): 2720

BYD Han specs (Europe):

WLTP range: 521 km (324 miles)

85.4 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery (LFP)

BYD Blade Battery (LFP) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.9 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

all-wheel drive (dual motor)

system output: 380 kW

DC fast charging: 30 minutes from 30 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC)

Trunk volume (L): 410

Wheel size (inch): 19

Dimension (L/W/H): 4,995/1,910/1,495

Wheelbase (mm): 2920

BYD Tang specs (Europe):

WLTP range: 400 km (249 miles)

86.4 kWh battery

BYD Blade Battery (LFP)

BYD Blade Battery (LFP) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

all-wheel drive (dual motor)

system output: 380 kW

DC fast charging: 30 minutes from 30 to 80% state-of-charge (SOC)

Trunk volume (L): 235/940/1,655

Wheel size (inch): 22

Dimension (L/W/H): 4,870/1,950/1,725

Wheelbase (mm): 2820

Seats: 7 (2+3+2)

BYD Product highlights: BYD Atto 3, BYD Tang and BYD Han