The new, entry-level Tesla Model Y version, equipped with BYD batteries, has received a type approval from the European Union, according to Teslamag.de.

After multiple rumors over the past months related to the Tesla-BYD partnership, earlier this week we heard that BYD already supplies Tesla with Balde Batteries for the Tesla Model Y, which is supposed to enter production in Germany in August or September.

A new unofficial report, based on documents leaked to Teslamag.de, reveals additional info. The new BYD-powered Tesla Model Y reportedly received EU approval, granted by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) on July 1, 2022.

The car is referred to as "Type 005" (internally as the "Y7CR" variant), and has a 55 kWh battery for 440 km (273 miles) of range and energy consumption of 15.5 kWh/100 km (155 Wh/km or 249 Wh/mile) in the combined test cycle (WLTP we assume).

Not only that, the battery pack in the new Tesla Model Y is a "structural pack"." At this point, we don't know whether it's all BYD tech (cells and pack), or BYD's cells and Tesla's battery pack. What we do know is that the Chinese manufacturer recently introduced the first model - BYD Seal - equipped with CTB (cell-to-body) structural battery system, so there is a potential for either way.

The report says that the weight of the new Tesla Model Y is 2,087 kg, which is 66 kg less than the previously certified (in summer 2021) Model Y with a 60 kWh LFP battery.

Tesla Model Y "Type 005" (internally as the "Y7CR" variant):

range: 440 km (273 miles)

energy consumption: 15.5 kWh/100 km (155 Wh/km or 249 Wh/mile)

battery: 55 kWh (BYD cells)

structural battery pack

structural battery pack weight: 2,087 kg

If this model enters production at the Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide in Germany, it would be produced alongside Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD and Performance versions (currently equipped with LG Energy Solution's 2170-type cylindrical battery cells). In the long term, Tesla would like to produce in Germany cars with 4680-type battery cells (at least the long-range versions).

An interesting thing is that, according to the report, the Made-in-China CATL-powered Tesla Model 3 with a 60 kWh LFP battery has 455 km (283 miles) of range.

Hopefully, soon we will see some official info regarding the possibility of LFP-powered Tesla Model Y in Europe and whether the rumors are right or wrong.