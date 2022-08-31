Toyota is expected to introduce soon a new all-electric model in China, called the bZ3, which will be powered by BYD's batteries and electric motors.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) recently released info about the upcoming Toyota bZ3 sedan, providing a few images and basic specs.

The model will be produced by FAW Toyota, a joint venture between Toyota and FAW, and equipped with BYD's FinDreams Battery batteries (LFP chemistry), as well as BYD's electric motor.

We can assume that Toyota will most likely rely on the BYD Blade Battery battery system, although the capacity and range figures have not been provided yet.

What we do know is that there are versions with a peak power output of 135 kW and 180 kW. As we understand, both are rear-wheel drive.

Dimensions of the Toyota bZ3 (length of 4,725 mm, width of 1,835 mm, height of 1,475 mm and wheelbase of 2,880 mm) are very similar to the Tesla Model 3, which potentially means that the competition in this segment will be even higher. Let's recall that BYD recently introduced in China the BYD Seal model. The bZ3 is equipped with 18-inch wheels.

Design-wise, the Toyota bZ3 appears to be the production version of the Toyota bZ SDN concept, revealed among some 15 other concepts in 2021. A camouflaged prototype was spotted in China in March 2022.

Toyota bZ3 Toyota bZ SDN concept

There is no info on whether we will see the Toyota bZ3 offered outside of China too, but there is a high chance that there will be more BYD-powered Toyota EVs in the future (including SUVs).

The idea of the partnership was officially announced in July 2019, after which the two partners established a joint venture R&D in China. A separate agreement was announced between BYD and Toyota's Hino commercial vehicle arm.

If BYD can supply Toyota with parts for its e-TNGA platform, potentially Toyota might use them also globally.

On the other hand, BYD announced in July that it is entering the Japanese market with three initial models: Atto 3, Dolphin and Seal.