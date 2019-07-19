Toyota constructs a broad partnership for its electric vehicle offensive. Right after the deal with CATL, the Japanese manufacturer announced another one with BYD.

The brief press release reveals that Toyota and BYD will jointly develop both the electric vehicles that will be sold under Toyota brand, as well as batteries for those vehicles (BYD will be of course a cell supplier).

If everything goes well, in the next few years we should see the fruits of this partnership in the form of all-electric sedans and low-floor SUV for the Chinese market:

BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that they have signed an agreement for the joint development of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The two parties will jointly develop sedans and low-floor SUVs as well as the onboard batteries for these vehicles and others with the aim to launch them in the Chinese market under the Toyota brand in the first half of the 2020s. Agreement to jointly develop battery electric vehicles (BEVs); discussions include Joint development of sedans and low-floor SUV BEVs Aim to launch the BEVs in China in the first half of the 2020s

BYD and Toyota will also develop onboard batteries for the jointly developed BEVs and other vehicles "Going forward, BYD and Toyota will make use of the electrified vehicles, and battery development technologies they have acquired through their market introductions and will work together to further develop BEVs that are attractive to customers and in further promoting their widespread adoption."

The previously announced list of upcoming BEVs includes various body types (we add BYD to sedan and SUV categories, although it's not clear whether SUVs will be medium or large size):