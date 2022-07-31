The all-new BYD Seal model, announced in May, is officially entering the Chinese market with customer deliveries set to begin in August.

The manufacturer revealed that the number of pre-orders exceeded 60,000 (since May 20), which is a substantial number.

Interestingly, the final prices of all four versions of the car have been lowered by 3,000 CNY ($445), compared to the original pre-sales prices. The entry-level version starts at 222,274 CNY ($32,958) and effectively at 209,800 CNY ($31,108) after subsidies. The top-of-the-line version starts at 286,800 CNY ($42,525), after subsidies.

As we can see below, there are two battery versions - 61.4 kWh and 82.5 kWh. Both are BYD Blade Battery (long, LFP battery cells), which in the case of the Seal model, are for the very first time integrated into the BYD's CTB (cell-to-body) structural battery system.

The rear-wheel drive version with a 150 kW electric motor and a 61.4 kWh battery can go up to 550 km (342 miles). Long Range version with a 230 kW electric motor and an 82.5 kWh battery will go up to 700 km (435 miles) in the CLTC test cycle. The dual motor, all-wheel drive version with a 230 kW rear and a 160 kW front motor, has 650 km (404 miles) of range.

BYD Seal prices and basic specs:

Standard Range, RWD Elite:

Price: 222,274 CNY ($32,958)

Price (post-subsidy): 209,800 CNY ($31,108)

CLTC range: 550 km (342 miles)

battery capacity: 61.4 kWh

system output: 150 kW and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 7.5 seconds

Price: 235,274 CNY ($34,885)

Price (post-subsidy): 222,800 CNY ($33,035)

CLTC range: 550 km (342 miles)

battery capacity: 61.4 kWh

system output: 150 kW and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 7.5 seconds

Price: 272,274 CNY ($40,371)

Price (post-subsidy): 259,800 CNY ($38,521)

CLTC range: 700 km (435 miles)

battery capacity: 82.5 kWh

system output: 230 kW and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 5.9 seconds

Price: 298,140 CNY ($44,206)

Price (post-subsidy): 286,800 CNY ($42,525)

CLTC range: 650 km (404 miles)

battery capacity: 82.5 kWh

system output: 390 kW and 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in 3.8 seconds

The BYD Seal is considered a potential major competitor for the Tesla Model 3, as it offers strong specs, at a lower price point.

BYD Seal specs: