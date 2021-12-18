The 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS was one of the multiple electric models tested at the end of the year by Euro NCAP and it did not disappoint.

As expected, this luxury EV, which is both large and heavy (2,480 kg), has received the maximum 5-star overall safety rating and shined specifically in the adult and child occupant protection categories, getting respectively 96% and 91%. Those might be among the highest values ever in 2021.

The Vulnerable Road Users (76%) and Safety Assist (80%) were also very good, but there are models with better results in those categories.

As we can see in the video, even the technologically-advanced Mercedes-Benz EQS was not able to pass all safety assist tests at 100%, and on various occasions, it hit obstacles (a car or a pedestrian).

8 Photos

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS results:

Adult Occupant - 96 percent

percent Child Occupant - 91 percent

percent Vulnerable Road Users - 76 percent

percent Safety Assist - 80 percent

See all details here.

Crash tests include: