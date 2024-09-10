The Mercedes-Benz EQS hasn't exactly lit the electric car world on fire. That can be partially blamed on its exterior styling and high price tag.

In its Q2 U.S. sales report, Mercedes revealed that combined sales of the EQS sedan and EQS SUV were down by 52% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Those figures aren't promising, so a change is coming.

The current EQS makes good use of its electric-only platform, but its exterior design is bulbous and unconventional. This was partly intentional, as it allowed Mercedes to offer a more spacious interior by pushing the wheels to the edges and styling the car's curves to essentially maximize its interior space.

However, in a few years, the EQS will be no more. Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius announced that a new S-Class is in the works and will feature both combustion and electric-only versions.

What should we expect from the S-Class EV? Mainly more conventional styling. Here’s everything else we know.

What Will It Look Like?

The future electric S-Class will incorporate more traditional sedan styling compared to the current EQS. Mercedes-Benz CEO Kallenius confirmed the electric and combustion S-Class will have similar designs. Our rendering depicts a blending of EQS features like the Black Panel grille that morphs seamlessly into the headlights. A conventional sedan shape utilizes electric door handles and cameras in place of side-view mirrors for efficiency.

Which Platform Will It Ride On?

Even though ICE and EV variants will have similar interiors and exteriors, they will be built on different platforms. The electric model will be underpinned by the large version of the MB.EA platform.

The rumor that work on MB.EA had been stopped was later denied by Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius. He admitted that Mercedes intends to update the EQS again next year and that it will feature an evolved version of its EVA platform called EVA2M, but he also said the company was already planning out its future electric model lineup based on the upcoming MB.EA architecture.

What Will Power It?

Before the S-Class EV comes out, Mercedes plans to make the EQS more appealing with a major technical update, which will be unveiled around the middle of next year. The big change will be under the skin: a switch from 400 volts to 800 volts will help it drop its 10 to 80% charging time by 10 minutes.

It will also help it improve its range, which, thanks in part to a revised battery chemistry, will rise by 37 miles to 535 miles WLTP in the longest-range model.

We expect these improvements to be further improved in the future S-Class EV, so expect 800-volt architecture, super-fast charging and range figures exceeding the 535 miles noted above.

When Will It Debut?

The current-generation S-Class debuted in 2020 and is approximately halfway through its estimated lifespan. The electric model won’t debut until the next generation arrives, which should happen in 2029 or possibly 2030, meaning it's a long way off still.

How Much Will It Cost?

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a large luxury sedan with a steep price tag. The 2024 EQS starts at $105,550, and the S-Class is even more at $118,450. When a debut takes place at the end of the decade, a starting price in the $120,000 range seems a reasonable expectation.