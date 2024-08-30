The Mercedes EQS will be replaced by a more conventional-looking electric S-Class.

The electric S-Class will look very similar to the combustion model, but they will be built on different platforms.

Mercedes wanted to have two separate lineups of electric and combustion vehicles. However, it seems that the manufacturer could be backtracking on this strategy and other EV rollout plans probably due to unsatisfactory sales numbers.

The EQS flagship electric sedan has been criticized for its unusual exterior, which seems to be hurting sales. Maybe that’s why Mercedes tried to make it look a bit more conventional with its mid-lifecycle refresh.

The manufacturer bills it as an electric equivalent to the S-Class, but it’s clearly not being perceived as such by its prospective buyers. If they want an electric S-Class, they can just get one in plug-in hybrid guise or they look at other upmarket EVs—they don’t seem particularly interested in the EQS (pictured), whose sales figures leave a lot to be desired.

Mercedes revealed in its Q2 U.S. sales report that combined sales of the EQS sedan and EQS SUV were down by 52% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. The smaller EQE sedan and SUV duo performed a bit better and only saw a 4% sales drop year-over-year.

It’s not surprising that the EQS' poor sales performance is making Mercedes reconsider its initial plans for the model. When it revealed the EQS in 2021, the manufacturer said that this model’s second generation would completely replace the combustion-powered S-Class around the year 2030.

Autocar says Mercedes will drop the EQS model and nameplate after the current model is phased out. It will launch a replacement, but it won’t be its own model like the EQS, but rather an electric version of the next-generation S-Class, which is due around the end of the decade.

Interestingly, even though both ICE and EV variants will have similar interiors and exteriors, they will be built atop different platforms. The source says the electric model will be underpinned by the large version of the MB.EA platform, even though a previous report announced that Mercedes had stopped work on this new EV platform meant to serve as a replacement for EVA, which is what it uses in the EQS and EQE.

It would make sense for Mercedes to cut development on the new platform and try to improve what it already has after it failed to meet its target of selling 20% electric vehicles in 2023—it only managed 11%, so it has surely reevaluated its EV strategy going forward.

The rumor that work on MB.EA had been stopped was denied by Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius.

He admitted that Mercedes even though the EQS was refreshed this year, Mercedes intends to update it again next year and that it will feature an evolved version of its EVA platform called EVA2M, but he also said the company was already planning out its future electric model lineup based on the upcoming MB.EA architecture.

Mercedes plans to make the EQS more appealing with a major technical update planned to be unveiled sometime around the middle of next year. The big change will be under the skin with a switch from 400 volts to 800 volts (with tech borrowed from the upcoming electric CLA), which will help it drop its 10 to 80% charging time by 10 minutes.

It will also help it improve its range, which, thanks in part to a revised battery chemistry, will rise by 37 miles to 535 miles WLTP in the longest-range model. The model will reportedly also get a two-speed gearbox like a Porsche Taycan to offer both improved acceleration and better high-speed efficiency, as well as a higher top speed too (the current EQ S580 tops out at 130 mph).

Even ICE S-Class, available as the capable S580e plug-in hybrid with an EPA electric range of 46 miles, hasn’t been doing too well. Sales of the once ubiquitous flagship sedan fell by 33% in the first half of 2024 compared to H1 2023. This is probably influenced by the industrywide shift from sedans to SUVs and is confirmed by 22% better sales for the GLS, the largest and most expensive Mercedes SUV.

Mercedes is also giving the S-Class a major overhaul next year, which will bring more power and electric range in the plug-in hybrid models. It’s going to get a major exterior redesign centered on what promises to be a very bold grille in the front, while the interior will receive the 56-inch Hyperscreen comprised of three displays under a single massive pane of glass.