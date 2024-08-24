Mercedes has announced pricing for the GLC350e plug-in hybrid.

It costs between $61,050 and $64,650 with the destination charge included.

Its 24.8 kWh battery provides an EPA range of 54 miles and it can be recharged fully in 30 minutes at a peak rate of 60 kW.

Mercedes-Benz makes some of the longest-range plug-in hybrids on the market, and the 2025 GLC 350e is no exception. It’s also one of the few manufacturers whose PHEVs are capable of DC fast charging, which allows them to fully charge their batteries in about half an hour.

Pricing has just been revealed for the Mercedes GLC350e, which starts at $61,050 with the destination charge included. The Exclusive trim level, which adds a premium Burmester sound system and a 360-degree camera system, is $62,700, while the top Pinnacle trim with dual-pane side glass for improved sound insulation and a head-up display is $64,650.

All versions get the same 2-liter engine, which, together with an electric motor located in the nine-speed automatic gearbox, makes 313 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough for a 0 to 60 mph sprint time of 6.2 seconds, but its top speed is limited to 130 mph, which is lower than either of the plug-in hybrid GLC variants sold in Europe (the GLC300e and GLC400e).

The electric motor makes 136 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque on its own, which makes electric driving feel brisk and effortless.

The battery for the plug-in hybrid system is also smaller than in the European GLC PHEVs, with a usable capacity of 24.8 kWh compared to 27 kWh in Europe. This gives the GLC350e up to 54 miles of electric range on the EPA cycle, beating most other PHEVs on sale in the U.S. today. The European GLC300e has a WLTP rating of 81 miles on one charge.

If it’s anything like the Mercedes S580e, which can comfortably exceed its 46-mile EPA-rated electric range in real-world driving conditions, the GLC350e should be able to hit 60 miles on one charge with some thoughtful driving. You won’t achieve its claimed range if you drive constantly on the highway at its maximum speed under electric power of 87 mph.

With a maximum charging power rating of 60 kW, taking the GLC350e’s battery from flat to full takes 30 minutes. Charging to 80% will take around 20 minutes.

Between its long electric range and fast charging, the GLC350e makes a compelling case for plug-in hybrids. If you charge it at home overnight and you don’t have a very long commute, you can probably get by with just driving it exclusively in electric mode, although the car will start up the gas engine from time to time to ensure its health.