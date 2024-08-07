When you think of a plug-in hybrid, your mind likely goes to thoughts of a Toyota Prius Prime or Jeep Wrangler 4xe. These vehicles are meant to bridge the gap between pure EVs and traditional internal combustion, with the electrons going toward efficiency. Mercedes-AMG however, has another take.

The 2024 AMG C 63 S E Performance might technically be a PHEV, but it's meant for high-performance driving—to hell with efficiency.

2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance Engine 2.0-liter four-cylinder with electric turbocharger Battery 6.1 kWh (4.8 usable) Output 671 HP, 752 lb-ft Drive Type AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive Transmission 9-speed automatic w/ wet multi-disc start-off clutch Speed 0-60 MPH 3.3 seconds (est.) EV Range 9.3 miles Base Price $85,050 (including destination)

One Hardcore Hybrid

The AMG C 63 S E Performance, which I’ll just call the 63 E Performance for some semblance of brevity, features the world’s most powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which by itself produces 469 horsepower and 402 pound-feet of torque, and an electric motor producing 203 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque on the rear axle. Working together the two produce 671 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque.

The 63 E Performance is considered a P3 hybrid with the electric motor, two-speed transmission and limited-slip rear differential all combined into one unit. Above the rear axle is the 196-pound, 6.1 kWh battery, although only 4.8 kWh are usable. By PHEV standards, that’s a pretty small battery, but it puts in the work here.

And Mercedes applies some knowledge gained by its F1 racing team on both the electric and ICE ends of the car. Like the race car driven by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the battery tucked away in the 63 E Performance is designed for quick power output and steady temperatures. Mercedes says the 560-cell battery averages 113 degrees Fahrenheit regardless of charging cycles, thanks to a direct cooling system that circulates 3.7 gallons of coolant past each cell, through a heat exchanger and then out to a radiator. This helps the battery supply a steady output of 94 horsepower, with a peak output of 201 horsepower for ten seconds.

On the ICE side, the 63 E Performance takes some electric turbocharger learnings from its F1 car and slaps it in this road-going techno-fest of a car. Essentially a tiny little electric motor sits on the shaft between the exhaust wheel and intake compressor. When the driver asks for power, the electric motor engages, spinning the wheel and producing boost until the exhaust gases can take over. The result is virtually no turbo lag and a zero to sixty time of just 3.3 seconds.

On The Road

My test drive takes place on the windy canyon roads in and around Malibu, California. When I first get in the car I choose Electric mode. I have to keep my foot light, as the car will switch to Comfort mode and engage the electric motor if I want more power. However, on a crowded Pacific Coast Highway, I can’t really use more ponies than the electric motor provides. It’s easy to just toddle along in silence.

However, I won’t toddle far. Remember, this is a performance hybrid electric vehicle. I only manage eight miles of all-electric driving before the battery is depleted and the car bumps itself into Comfort mode and engages the gas engine. However, I still don’t have all 671 ponies at my beck and call. Each drive mode provides limited electric power. Comfort only allows 25% of electrons to make it down to all four wheels.

Again, I’m still driving in traffic so I’m not really bothered about maximum power. The ride here is a bit floaty, skimming over broken pavement smoothly with nary a jolt or bump making its way into the cabin. It’s when I veer away from the ocean and up into the hills that I want it all.

I swap the drive mode setting to Sport to get 65% of the electric motor. Combined with the tightened suspension, steering and shift points, this is a good way to do a reconnaissance run on this particular road. No need to go full send in a car that’s not mine on a road I’ve never driven before. I make a few mental notes, turn around at the top and head back down.

Now I can mess around with the four levels of regenerative braking. The car has already charged up the battery a bit, but the regen on the way down tops it off. Level 0 does nothing so I go to the opposite extreme and select Level 3. This is almost like one-pedal driving, although it won’t bring the 63 E Performance all the way to a stop. Mercedes says in this mode the brakes can feed up to 100 kW of energy back into the battery. I’m not sure how many kW I actually needed, but my battery is full by the time I turn around and head back up.

Speaking of charging, the onboard charger here is just 14 volts and can only accept A/C power. Mercedes says it will take about two hours to charge from a household outlet. Normally we encourage folks to charge their PHEVs at home to get maximum efficiency, but this battery charges so fast on its own this is one PHEV you just let do its own thing.

Now I switch to Sport+ for the sharpest handling and 85% of go-go juice from the electric motor. I let it rip and what a ride. In addition to all-wheel drive and a near-perfect weight distribution the 63 E Performance also has rear-wheel steering. On this canyon, it feels like the car is pivoting around a center axis. Turn-in is quick and it’s making me a better driver than I likely deserve to be.

I’ve always loved Mercedes’ responsive transmissions and this nine-speed is no different. In Sport and Sport+ it downshifts on braking, ensuring that I’m in the correct gear to power out of the turn. Combined with the instant turbo power and immediate torque from the electric motor, the car just shoots out of the turn, hurtling towards the next one with abandon.

I reach a straight section of the road and floor it. I mean, I really slam my foot down, much more aggressively than I’ve been doing in the turns. That’s when I feel it. I’ve pushed past the throttle kick down and now I have 100% power from the electric motor. I feel the car leap forward, setting my heart aflutter just a little bit as I realize this is quite fast indeed.

These kinds of speeds are best kept to tracks so I slow it down for the rest of my drive. However, the 63 E Performance does have a Race mode, a data logger for the track and displays for lap and sector times. The car even has 30 race tracks in its brain and knows the best section to give the driver full electric power. Drivers can set it to obtain a fast hot lap or several consistently quick laps around the circuit. Mercedes says that in the future over 70 circuits will be available for download.

For those who really want to slay tires, Drift mode can be activated in Sport, Sport+ and Race modes and push all the power to the rear wheels. I don’t get a chance to try it out but something tells me the computer will get the job done and allow the car to do some seriously smoky drifts.

My only quibble with my driving experience are in the brakes. With spirited driving, they feel overboosted and I’m not quite sure just how much force I’m exerting on the pedal. I have one panic moment where I think I’ve misjudged, the corner gaining prominence in my eyes alarmingly fast, but I trust the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and all-wheel drive. The hot rod kicks understeer to the curb, much to my relief.

My short testing stint is not enough to get a good read on fuel economy, but Mercedes says the 63 E Performance returns 41 MPGe in the city and 39 MPGe on the highway. Compare that to your traditional PHEVs like the Prius Prime that can get 127 MPGe combined or even the 73 MPGe combined from the BMW 330e, then yeah… Mercedes doesn’t seem to give a hoot about fuel economy here.

Of course, there is more to this car than just performance. At the end of the day, it’s still a Mercedes with sumptuous leather and interior trim and plenty of tech. All Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance cars get a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and an 11.9-inch center screen running the MBUX infotainment system. By and large, this tech is easy to master, although some might find the control buttons on the steering wheel a little finicky to use. Fortunately, drivers can just use their voice or the touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both here as are ambient lighting and heated front seats.

My tester has a few extras like ventilated seats and the driver assistance package with adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, blind spot assist and the like. You can also add carbon fiber, performance front seats, 20-inch wheels, spiffy design accents and more.

The starting price sits at 20. I hardly even tried and I got my dream 63 E Performance to just over $100,000 on the manufacturer’s configurator including $1,150 for destination. Pricey? Sure, but not bad at all for what you get here.

Early Verdict: Who Needs A Supercar?

Mercedes is not alone in using the plug for performance. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Revuelto and McLaren Arutura are all PHEVs that use electricity for go-fast shenanigans, but you’ll pay an astronomical price for the privilege of owning one. You could look at performance hybrids without the plug like the Corvette E-Ray or Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid models for relatively more affordable electrification, but these too start at over $100,000.

While Mercedes has plenty of pure-electric vehicles to choose from, its only plug-in options are performance-oriented. The technology is currently available on the S Class, SL Roadster, GT 4-Door Coupe and it’s coming soon to the GT. For those who want a more traditional PHEV, the GLC will be offered with a 24.8 kWh battery and up to 80 miles of all-electric range for the 2025 model year.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance is available at dealerships now. It’s a powerful sedan with innovative technology that gives you a bit of that supercar punch without the high six-figure hit to your wallet.

Emme is a former features editor at CNET Cars. She follows cool stories anywhere she can, from Michigan to Mexico, Morocco to Mongolia. You can follow her adventures on Instagram @yeahemme.

