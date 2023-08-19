BYD is trying to expand its plug-in electric car business outside of China by exporting its cars to more and more new markets, including Europe, but not yet to the United States.

The BYD Atto 3 (also known as Yuan Plus) recently entered the European market with the potential for some decent sales results. Last month, a few hundred units were registered in Germany alone.

Today, we will take a look at the "moose test" of the BYD Atto 3, conducted by km77.com. The tested version was equipped with a 60.5-kilowatt-hour battery (LFP), a 150-kilowatt electric motor, and 18-inch wheels - Continental EcoContact 6Q 235/50 R18 XL 101V.

According to the video, the car was able to successfully pass the test (without hitting any cons) at an initial speed of roughly 44 miles per hour.

  • initial part: 44 mph (71 km/h)
  • middle part: 38 mph (61 km/h)
  • final part: 29 mph (47 km/h)

That's not a particularly high speed - actually, below average (a few miles behind the Hyundai Kona Electric for reference), but was considered relatively good for a city crossover. It was also noted that the BYD Atto 3 has a soft suspension for a more comfortable ride, rather than for high-speed maneuverability.

km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):

The BYD Atto 3 is not particularly fast in the slalom either. The car completed the test in 25.6 seconds, which is one of the slowest times recorded so far.

Previous results for reference:

  • 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS - 21.5 s
  • 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid - 21.8 s
  • 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 22.5 s
  • 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 22.8 s
  • 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 23.6 s
  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 23.7 s
  • 2023 BMW iX1 - 23.9 s
  • 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 24.0 s
  • 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin - 24.1 s
  • 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 24.2 s
  • 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 24.4 s
  • 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV  - 24.5 s
  • 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 24.5 s
  • 2021 Aiways U5 - 24.7 s
  • 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 24.8 s
  • 2023 MG4 - 24.8 s
  • 2023 Subaru Solterra Trek - 24.8 s
  • 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 25.3 s
  • 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 25.5 s
  • 2023 BYD Atto 3 (aka Yuan Plus) - 25.6 s
  • 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (RWD, 77 kWh) - 25.7 s
  • 2021 Dacia Spring - 27.9 s

See also

byd 5000000th plugin vehicle produced BYD Celebrates Five Million Plug-In Vehicles Produced
world top ev oem sales 2023h1 World’s Top 5 EV Automotive Groups Ranked By Sales: H1 2023
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com