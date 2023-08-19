BYD is trying to expand its plug-in electric car business outside of China by exporting its cars to more and more new markets, including Europe, but not yet to the United States.

The BYD Atto 3 (also known as Yuan Plus) recently entered the European market with the potential for some decent sales results. Last month, a few hundred units were registered in Germany alone.

Today, we will take a look at the "moose test" of the BYD Atto 3, conducted by km77.com. The tested version was equipped with a 60.5-kilowatt-hour battery (LFP), a 150-kilowatt electric motor, and 18-inch wheels - Continental EcoContact 6Q 235/50 R18 XL 101V.

According to the video, the car was able to successfully pass the test (without hitting any cons) at an initial speed of roughly 44 miles per hour.

initial part: 44 mph (71 km/h)

middle part: 38 mph (61 km/h)

final part: 29 mph (47 km/h)

That's not a particularly high speed - actually, below average (a few miles behind the Hyundai Kona Electric for reference), but was considered relatively good for a city crossover. It was also noted that the BYD Atto 3 has a soft suspension for a more comfortable ride, rather than for high-speed maneuverability.

km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):

The BYD Atto 3 is not particularly fast in the slalom either. The car completed the test in 25.6 seconds, which is one of the slowest times recorded so far.

Previous results for reference: