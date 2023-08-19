BYD is trying to expand its plug-in electric car business outside of China by exporting its cars to more and more new markets, including Europe, but not yet to the United States.
The BYD Atto 3 (also known as Yuan Plus) recently entered the European market with the potential for some decent sales results. Last month, a few hundred units were registered in Germany alone.
Today, we will take a look at the "moose test" of the BYD Atto 3, conducted by km77.com. The tested version was equipped with a 60.5-kilowatt-hour battery (LFP), a 150-kilowatt electric motor, and 18-inch wheels - Continental EcoContact 6Q 235/50 R18 XL 101V.
According to the video, the car was able to successfully pass the test (without hitting any cons) at an initial speed of roughly 44 miles per hour.
- initial part: 44 mph (71 km/h)
- middle part: 38 mph (61 km/h)
- final part: 29 mph (47 km/h)
That's not a particularly high speed - actually, below average (a few miles behind the Hyundai Kona Electric for reference), but was considered relatively good for a city crossover. It was also noted that the BYD Atto 3 has a soft suspension for a more comfortable ride, rather than for high-speed maneuverability.
km77.com's moose test results for reference (initial speed):
- 2019 Tesla Model 3 LR AWD - 52 mph (83 km/h)
- 2021 Tesla Model Y LR AWD - 52 mph (83 km/h)
- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RWD, 72.6 kWh) - 51 mph (82 km/h)
- 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid - 51 mph (82 km/h)
- 2018 BMW i3s [video] - 49 mph (79 km/h)
- 2021 MINI Countryman SE (PHEV) - 49 mph (79 km/h)
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2021 Kia EV6 (RWD, 77.4 kWh) - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS [video] - 48 mph (78 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo - 48 mph (78 km/h)
- 2019 Audi e-tron [video] - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 MINI Cooper SE - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E. [video] - 48 mph (77 km/h)
- 2022 Maxus Euniq 5 [video] - 47 mph (76 km/h)
- 2020 Peugeot e-208 - 47 mph (76 km/h)
- 2021 Audi e-tron GT - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback [video] - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2021 Fiat 500 electric - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Honda e - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2020 Opel Corsa-e [video] - 47 mph (75 km/h)
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2021 Citroën ë-C4 [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2023 Hyundai Tucson PHEV [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2020 Mazda MX-30 - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2023 MG4 [video] - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 46 mph (74 km/h)
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2018 Jaguar I-PACE - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz C 300 e - 45 mph (73 km/h) [video]
- 2023 Subaru Solterra Trek [video] - 45 mph (73 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 - 45 mph (73 km/h)
- 2023 BMW iX1 [video] - 45 mph (72 km/h)
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 45 mph (72 km/h)
- 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin [video] - 45 mph (72 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2023 BYD Atto 3 (aka Yuan Plus) - 44 mph (71 km/h)
- 2021 Jaguar F-Pace PHEV - 44 mph (71 km/h) [video]
- 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV - 44 mph (71 km/h) [video]
- 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (RWD, 77 kWh) [video] - 44 mph (71 km/h) [Motor1 report]
- 2020 Jeep Renegade 4xe [video] - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2019 SEAT Mii Electric - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2016 Tesla Model X [video] - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 44 mph (70 km/h)
- 2023 Range Rover Sport P510e PHEV [video] - 43 mph (69 km/h)
- 2019 Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the US) [video] - 42 mph (68 km/h)
- 2019 Kia Soul EV (e-Soul) [video] - 42 mph (68 km/h)
- 2021 Skoda Enyaq iV - 42 mph (67 km/h)
- 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 40 mph (65 km/h)
- 2022 Range Rover P440e PHEV [video] - 39 mph (63 km/h)
The BYD Atto 3 is not particularly fast in the slalom either. The car completed the test in 25.6 seconds, which is one of the slowest times recorded so far.
Previous results for reference:
- 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS - 21.5 s
- 2023 Tesla Model S Plaid - 21.8 s
- 2023 Smart #1 Brabus - 22.5 s
- 2022 Polestar 2 (AWD, 78 kWh) - 22.8 s
- 2021 Cupra Born (RWD, 62 kWh) - 23.6 s
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ - 23.7 s
- 2023 BMW iX1 - 23.9 s
- 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 - 24.0 s
- 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin - 24.1 s
- 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech - 24.2 s
- 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge - 24.4 s
- 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV - 24.5 s
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 - 24.5 s
- 2021 Aiways U5 - 24.7 s
- 2022 BMW iX xDrive40 - 24.8 s
- 2023 MG4 - 24.8 s
- 2023 Subaru Solterra Trek - 24.8 s
- 2021 Peugeot e-2008 - 25.3 s
- 2022 Nissan Ariya (66 kWh, FWD) - 25.5 s
- 2023 BYD Atto 3 (aka Yuan Plus) - 25.6 s
- 2023 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro (RWD, 77 kWh) - 25.7 s
- 2021 Dacia Spring - 27.9 s