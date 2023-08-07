More than 5.8 million plug-in electric cars were sold during the first half of 2023, accounting for about 15 percent of the total car sales globally. Today, we will take a look at the largest manufacturers (automotive groups) of rechargeable cars.

According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, five OEMs are responsible for more than half of all plug-in car sales.



As usual, first we will check out the volume and share of the top OEMs in the overall plug-in market first, and then in the battery-electric segment.

Plug-ins (BEVs + PHEVs)

In the plug-in category, which combines battery electric cars (BEV) and plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV), the top five is the same as in Q1. However, while some OEMs are expanding, others are struggling to maintain their market share.

BYD remains the largest group with over 1,248,168 units registered in H1 and a 21.4 percent share. The Chinese manufacturer increased its market share by several percent from 15.4 percent a year ago.

Tesla is another example of an OEM that is expanding. The company noted 888,879 units in H1 and a 15.2 percent share in the plug-in segment (despite it selling only BEVs), which is an improvement compared to a 13.6 percent share a year ago.

The third largest is the Volkswagen Group, however, with 425,761 units in H1, its share amounted to 7.3 percent (down from 8.0 percent a year ago).

Geely-Volvo, fourth after the first half of the year, noted 359,543 units and a 6.2 percent share (up from 5.6 percent a year ago).

Together with SAIC, the top five are responsible for nearly 56 percent of all plug-in electric cars sold globally in the first half of 2023.

Plug-in car registrations in Q1-Q2 2023 (vs previous year):

BYD Group: 1,248,168 and 21.4% share (vs. 15.4%) Tesla: 888,879 and 15.2% share (vs. 13.6%) Volkswagen Group: 425,761 and 7.3% share (vs. 8.0%) Geely-Volvo: 359,543 and 6.2% share (vs. 5.6%) SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling): 322,921 and 5.5% share (vs. 8.6%)

Top 5 total: 3,245,272 and 55.6% share

Others: 2,586,592 and 44.4% share

Total: 5,831,864

Battery-Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

In terms of all-electric car registrations, the BEV-focused Tesla is the top manufacturer (no change here). The company noted 888,879 registrations, which is 21.7 percent of the BEV segment (compared to 19 percent a year ago).

BYD, which is second best, noted 615,064 units and a 15 percent share in the BEV segment (four percent more than a year ago). That's a big jump.

Both Tesla and BYD are far ahead of other OEMs and also expand their BEV business faster than the other OEMs (as a whole).

We covered the race between Tesla, BYD, and Volkswagen Group in detail here.

The third-best OEM- Volkswagen Group noted 311,359 units and a 7.6 percent share in the BEV segment (compared to 7.3 percent a year ago). On the other hand, SAIC's share was down from 10.8 percent a year ago to 7.5 percent in H1 2023.

The top five OEMs were responsible for almost 58 percent of all BEVs sold in the first half of 2023.

All-electric car registrations in Q1-Q2 2023 (vs previous year):

Tesla: 888,879 and 21.7% share (vs. 19%) BYD Group: 615,064 and 15% share (vs. 11%) Volkswagen Group: 311,359 and 7.6% share (vs. 7.3%) SAIC (incl. SAIC-GM-Wuling): 308,899 and 7.5% share (vs. 10.8%) Geely-Volvo: 236,847 and 5.8% share

Top 5 total: 2,361,048 and 57.6% share

Others: 1,738,952 and 42.4% share

Total: 4,100,000

