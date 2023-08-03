In July, the total sales of Ford and Lincoln vehicles in the United States increased by almost six percent year-over-year to 173,639. After the first seven months of the year, the total result amounted to 1,181,207 (up 9.4 percent year-over-year).

Results last month and year-to-date:

Ford sales: 166,978 (up 6.4%) and 1,135,488 (up 10.3%)

Lincoln sales: 6,661 (down 4.4%) and 45,719 (down 8.3%)

Total sales: 173,639 (up 5.9%) and 1,181,207 (up 9.4%)

While the overall results are better than a year ago, the all-electric vehicle sales disappointed.

In July, Ford battery electric vehicles (BEV) sales amounted to 6,280 units, which is 18 percent less than a year ago and about 3.8 percent of the brand's total volume (a year ago it was 4.9 percent).

We thought that Ford would be able to improve sales, but beating July 2022 has turned out to be impossible (it was a record month a year ago with 7,669 units sold).

On the positive side, Ford is improving sales month-over-month consistently since March. If this trend continues, the following months should all be better than a year ago. New monthly sales records are just around the corner, we believe.

In terms of model sales, both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning noted a year-over-year sales decrease, while the Ford E-Transit van is up.

Ford BEV sales in the US - July 2023

So far this year, Ford sold almost 32,000 all-electric vehicles in the US (4 percent more than a year ago). That's about 2.8 percent of the brand's total volume.

BEV sales year-to-date in 2023:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 17,977 (down 21%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 10,309 (up 131%)

Ford E-Transit: 3,703 (up 5%)

Total: 31,989 (up 4.4%) and 2.8% share

For reference, in 2022, Ford more than doubled its BEV sales to 61,575 units and 3.5 percent of Ford's total volume (excluding the Lincoln brand).

Models

Ford F-150 Lightning

Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning amounted to 1,552 units last month (down 29% year-over-year), which is not a good sign.

As we understand, there were supply issues related to a production stop (for six weeks due to plant retooling), which recently resumed at a significantly increased rate (up to 150,000 units annually).

Earlier this year, the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center was also shut down for several weeks, because of the Ford F-150 Lightning battery recall.

Assuming no issues in the coming months, we should see some serious volume soon - several thousand units per month (potentially over 10,000 per month). It's worth noting that prices of the Ford F-150 Lightning were recently significantly reduced.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is also down (by 21 percent year-over-year) to 3,937. That's a bit strange because production of this model is running at full swing (since March, when the plant upgrade was completed).

It seems that this year will be a big test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's sales potential. This is the most popular all-electric Ford model.

With 16,100 units in "gross stock," (compared to over 16,400 previously), the model availability remains improved (compared to previous periods, prior to June 2023).

Ford Mustang Mach-E production

The production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico is running at full swing - 11,611 units in July.

More than 57,000 units were produced so far this year (up 38 percent year-over-year, despite the January-February pause).

The numbers exclude China, where the Mach-E is locally produced and sold (at a small scale).

For reference, in 2022, the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico amounted to 77,959. In November 2022, Ford celebrated the production of the 150,000th Mach-E.

The company intended to increase the production rate to 210,000 units annually (for global markets) by the end of 2023. However, considering the recent pushback on production targets, we are not so sure whether it's still possible.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in July amounted to 791 units (up 50 percent year-over-year). That's a relatively good result, which allowed to take the year-to-date volume to 3,703 (up 5 percent year-over-year).

Ford promises an increase in E-Transit production at the Kansas City Assembly Plant. The company also launched a new, long-range version of the van.

Other plug-ins

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.