Ford took the covers off its next all-electric offering last Friday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed: the Mustang Mach-E Rally. The vehicle will launch this fall and be initially offered in Europe as well as North America.

Surprisingly - to me at least - the Mustang Mach-E Rally will represent the first time ever that the Mustang nameplate will have a dedicated off-road rally car.

Ford hasn't provided many details yet, but from the pictures, we can see the rally-style large rear spoiler with a Mustang pony logo on each side, a custom faux grille integrating two additional round lights, white rally-style wheels wearing BFGoodrich Trail Terrain T/A tires, and large integrated mud flaps.

"We've been experimenting in all forms of off-road for electric now and we're finding it wasn't quite as we modeled it" - Darren Palmer, VP of Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model e

The vehicle is wrapped in black and white designs, similar to what pre-production vehicles wear for camouflage, with large "Mach-E Rally" decals on the sides.

We assume it will have at least as much power as Mach-E GT Performance Edition, with its dual-motor powertrain that delivers 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque. However, Ford has been tight-lipped on offering any technical specifications so far.

After its introduction, the Mustang Model E Rally was driven at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed last week by Ott Tänak, current driver of the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 entry, and former World Rally champion.

We had the opportunity to interview Ford Model e's VP of Electric Vehicle Programs, Darren Palmer about the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and ask him a variety of questions about the vehicle, including what was Ford's reason for producing a Mach-E Rally car and if he thought spectators would be as interested in electric motorsports as they are with combustion-powered race cars.

We'll be keeping a close eye out for technical details, pricing and availability of the Mach-E Rally and will update the article once we get more information. For now, check out our interview with Palmer and leave your thoughts, comments, and questions below.