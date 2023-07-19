Ford took the covers off its next all-electric offering last Friday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed: the Mustang Mach-E Rally. The vehicle will launch this fall and be initially offered in Europe as well as North America.

Surprisingly - to me at least - the Mustang Mach-E Rally will represent the first time ever that the Mustang nameplate will have a dedicated off-road rally car.

Mustang Mach-E Rally at Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The Mustang Mach-E Rally at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Ford hasn't provided many details yet, but from the pictures, we can see the rally-style large rear spoiler with a Mustang pony logo on each side, a custom faux grille integrating two additional round lights, white rally-style wheels wearing BFGoodrich Trail Terrain T/A tires, and large integrated mud flaps. 

"We've been experimenting in all forms of off-road for electric now and we're finding it wasn't quite as we modeled it" - Darren Palmer, VP of Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model e

The vehicle is wrapped in black and white designs, similar to what pre-production vehicles wear for camouflage, with large "Mach-E Rally" decals on the sides.

We assume it will have at least as much power as Mach-E GT Performance Edition, with its dual-motor powertrain that delivers 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque. However, Ford has been tight-lipped on offering any technical specifications so far. 

After its introduction, the Mustang Model E Rally was driven at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed last week by Ott Tänak, current driver of the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 entry, and former World Rally champion.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally exterior front view
7 Photos
2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally exterior front view 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally exterior front three-quarter view 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally exterior front three-quarter view 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally exterior side view 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally exterior rear three-quarter view 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally exterior front end close-up 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally interior dashboard overview

We had the opportunity to interview Ford Model e's VP of Electric Vehicle Programs, Darren Palmer about the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and ask him a variety of questions about the vehicle, including what was Ford's reason for producing a Mach-E Rally car and if he thought spectators would be as interested in electric motorsports as they are with combustion-powered race cars. 

We'll be keeping a close eye out for technical details, pricing and availability of the Mach-E Rally and will update the article once we get more information.  For now, check out our interview with Palmer and leave your thoughts, comments, and questions below. 

Source: State Of Charge

